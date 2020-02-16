Valentine’s Day as politics by another means

By Philip Matogo

Valentine’s Day is Christmas for lovers. For on this day, lovebirds congregate on dates while exchanging gifts that would put them on Santa’s naughty list.

So as they look into one another’s eyes, they see potential martyrdom in light of their shared readiness to die for each other. Well, that’s if they can agree on the small matter of who of the two of them is going to swallow the poison first.

To be clear, love is truth. And truth is politics by other means. So politicians will gladly be true when they realise that the circumstances requiring them to be true sets them free from the need to be true in the first place!

So it was no shock that when the 1995 Constitution was promulgated to place the spirit above the letter of the law, the letter prevailed over spirit among the originators of the Constitution in the shape of Section 36 of the Public Order Management Act (POMA) 2013.

Mercifully, the cleavage between a love found and a love lost with respect to constitutionalism was recognised in June last year as the Constitutional Court declared Section 36 of POMA unconstitutional.

However, Uganda police has mothballed this ruling by disrupting public rallies and consultative meetings which aren’t yellow or yellowing. And, thereby, ensured wider freedoms have lost their purchase as the law is reduced to a bill of goods.

The twin effects of this is that the police has been turned into a vital cog in the ruling regime’s machine and the chance for constructive engagement between the yellow and rainbow coloured sides of the political divide is becoming a distant reality.

Yet we need a firm government which talks softly and carries a big stick instead of a government which carries a big stick so that we speak softly to a soundproof regime as it deploys slush funds to execute wet jobs to canalise the tide of dissent to the narrowest of straits.

As far as Valentine’s Day goes, this represents irreconcilable differences in the relationship between the government and the Opposition in the context of free assembly.

And the best way to get over a breakup is to find a new love.

This new love can be undertaken by both parties looking to the past in order to connect with an innocence lost. In July 1970, Obote’s regime contrived a “proposal for new methods of election of representatives of the people to Parliament.”

By this, candidates for Parliament were to be required to secure votes both in their own ‘basic’ constituencies and three other regions of Uganda as well. This proposition was expressly designed to break up the ethnic matrices which atomised our eight-year-old nation into tribal enclaves which took the wind out of the sails of independence.

If rebooted and updated to suit present-day Uganda, this proposal would imply the redrawing of constituencies to reflect a leaner Parliament with the moral authority to support a diet of austerity policies.

And it would be composed of national, instead of regional, leaders who pass pork barrel legislation, which is the appropriation of government spending for localised projects secured solely or primarily to bring money to a representative’s constituency.

You see, as we actively and explicitly combat tribalism at the level of representation and legislation we winnow our right to free assembly away from the chaff of faction towards the wheat of unity. And so when we battle despotism, we do so not to evict the NRM but to install good governance.

The focal point wouldn’t be change for its sake, but for the sake of a unified population with its implied strength. The by-product of which would be affordable government in the form of less taxes to support an elephantine Parliament fashioned in the image of our bloated governmental bureaucracies.

Thus the right to free assembly and demonstration shouldn’t be ends in themselves. Since such rights brought leader of Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler to power after all. Instead they should serve as steps, among a thousand others, towards a society enlightened by a togetherness in the spirit of Valentine’s Day.