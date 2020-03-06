By Benjamin Rukwengye

What does it take to create change and reform a broken system? The answer, for me, is to be found in this wonderful story from a 2017 column by Charles Onyango-Obbo, about Prof Wangari Maathai, the global environmental and democracy champion.

Apparently, when Wangari Maathai was appointed by president Mwai Kibaki as state minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Kenya’s official government communication was font size 14 or 16, and the gap between the lines was one-and-a-half or two spaces. She decided that changing the font size and space would be her battle to fight.

Large fonts and spacing served two core purposes. On one hand, it made a killing for the guys in procurement, who supplied a lot more paper than was necessary. But it also met the aesthetical goal, where the bigger a government report was, the more chance it would be taken seriously, and its compilers respected.

Wangari Maathai, however, reasoned that smaller font, smaller spacing and printing on both sides would translate into less paper use, and, therefore, less deforestation (for paper making). She got the government to adopt a policy that would reduce the size to 10 or 12, single spacing.

Imagine the amount of money that government saved and the number of trees that didn’t get cut, from just a change in font size. Small change. Immense impact.

I usually go back to that story, as a measure of success for leadership. It is a great lesson on how change can only happen in the context of making small progressive adjustments. Systemic overhauls are very long and tedious; and like playing chess, you need to move each piece at a time, not all at once – because of the obvious pushback.

That story had almost faded out of memory until last week’s enthronement of Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, as the archbishop of the Church of Uganda. Listening to him, I wondered what his font edits would be, especially seeing as he comes in at a time when politicians seem to be under the influence. Would it be more of the same, or will he show up for his sheep, a lot more often?

Of course, it is hard to see how, when the State is bankrolling the church–budgets, rides and things. It is hard to make out the long-term strategic calculations of a church that plays client to State, in increasingly polarised times. Unless, as a continuation of the longtime uncanny relationship, where religion served as a pathway for the advancement of political governance.

The contradiction, for the Church, is that some of those who continue to occupy the front pews on Sundays are also involved in all sorts of grand larceny and preside over bureaucratic inefficiencies. The result, only a few things work. In health. In education. In agriculture. In security. Or even in business and employment.

It is these bureaucratic inefficiencies, and graft, that account for the mass lack of opportunities for a growing population. Unable to make a living from decent work and facing a precarious future, socioeconomic agitation sets in and spills over into the streets or outside the law. The church, mostly quiet about its patron’s excesses, then shows up during the week, to hold memorial services for young people who are victims of orders and decisions made by those sitting at the front.

Perhaps it is not possible to have complete overhauls, but it is also not possible to not try and move some pieces – both in church and with allies (in this case, you know who). While everyone else is getting bolder and louder, the Church cannot afford to hide and play along.

Another of my favourite small change stories is about Kufa, a small city in Iraq, which had been paralysed by riots. The American Major in charge of its security noticed a pattern. Before violence erupted, crowds would gather and swell in open spaces, joined by food vendors. He wondered if the rioters would keep the same energy and engage police for hours, with all manner of projectile, if the food supply chain was cut off.

So he asked the Mayor of Kufa to block food vendors from getting into plazas. Before long, the crowds gathered and after a while, got hungry. But there was no food because the vendors had been locked out. Hungry and dispirited, the protestors capitulated and went home. Small change. Immense impact.