Warning signs for a failing organisation

By Brian Mukalazi

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread, many organisations are being hard-hit by the rapidly intensifying economic and commercial effects that have caused great shortages.

Therefore, to save their respective organisations, leaders should take keen interest in any prevailing warning signals for decline, some of which could have been existent even before the Covid-19 outbreak. A few of these warning signals are highlighted below:

Undisciplined pursuit for more. In his wonderful book, How the Mighty Fall, Jim Collins indicates that success creates pressure for more growth and many organisations end up neglecting their core businesses in pursuit of expansion.

When leaders seek growth that is not in line with performance, creativity, or people, organisations are bound to succumb to growth that instead undermines long-term value. Growth should not be confused with excellence!

This scenario reminds me of Sembule Steel Mills (U) Limited. The company, founded in 1971, became the first Ugandan-owned company to manufacture steel products and it recorded remarkable growth till the 1990s. However, many experts argue that its troubles started when it took on an expansion and diversification path from manufacture of steel products to banking, electronics, construction, insurance and trade.

Loss of right people in key positions. Without a clear succession plan in place, loss of a key employee can have devastating effects on morale and productivity in the organisation – whether small, medium or large. A declining proportion of key positions filled with the right people is one of the major warning signals for a declining entity.

In 1998, Nokia became the best-selling mobile phone brand in the world, but from 2007, its market share started shrinking and was eventually sold to Microsoft in 2013. Many analysts partly attribute Nokia’s decline to the poorly implemented re-organisation in 2004 that saw a lot of leadership changes and roles which led to loss of many important members of the executive team.

This further confirms the philosophy that, “While no leader can single-handedly build an enduring great company, the wrong leader vested with power can almost single-handedly bring the company down”.

Denial of prevailing risks. Failure to assess the brutal facts – where the organisation is failing, why it is losing market share, what the critical customers think, impact of competition, and so forth – could be yet another indicator that the organization is headed for gloom.

In some instances, those in power choose to blame other people or external factors rather than confronting the frightening reality that the organisation may be in serious trouble. Such leaders decline to accept full responsibility for setbacks and failures.

Dwindling Cash flows. Cash is the lifeline of any business and It is obvious that those organisations that experience persistent cash deficits may eventually fail to pay their bills and outstanding obligations in the due course.

It’s also worth noting that an organization can be profitable but go bankrupt at the same time. For profit-making organisations, maximising profits should be the ultimate goal but being profitable is only one side of the coin. It is equally important to generate sufficient cash flows to meet operating costs. Organisations do not die from lack of earnings; they die from lack of cash.

It is possible to reverse the decline but like Jim Collins noted, “Institutional decline is like a staged disease; harder to detect but easier to cure in the early stages, easier to detect but harder to cure in the later stages”.