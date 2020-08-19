We can’t solve humanitarian crises by just paying lip-service

By Clare Kyasiimire

In 2019, the African Union, under its Peace and Security Council mechanism known as the Livingstone Formula, held a meeting on ‘silencing the gun’ in Mombasa.

Many civil society organisations were in attendance and it felt like the dawn of a new era. It was mostly a false dawn. Even at the meeting, some participants were reluctant to contribute to the discussion due to a fear that such dialogues had moved from the psychological realm to one of lifestyle.

In an Orwellian setting, some feared that merely thinking about confronting those with guns could land one in trouble. Needless to say, the sound of guns can still be heard across the continent.

While it is true that conflict is broad, ranging from tribal, clan wrangles to international conflicts, the honest reason behind all these remains a myth.

Yet, as the world marks yet again the Humanitarian Day, we must remember and celebrate those who’ve devoted their lives to working for a more peaceful and conflict-free world.

Because of its pervasiveness, it is easy to ignore or forget the impact of conflict.

Take, for instance, the National Development Plan, which projects that by the end of 2020 or soon thereafter, Ugandans should have landed on the next floor, “the lower middle income status” floor, then upper- middle-income status by 2032 and ultimately reaching the target of $9500 per capita in 2040.

Yet this goal remains elusive due to unforeseen and systemic factors, including corruption, natural disasters, influx of refugees and government’s support towards peace building and peacekeeping around the region.

Some of it is a catch-22; peace building can lead to more refugees in the short-term, but doing nothing can bring even more, and for longer. The cost of keeping the peace is a quiet tax that chips away at resources and distracts from the development agenda.

Uganda has taken great steps in addressing humanitarian issues and is a signatory to most global policies and processes geared towards development, peace and effective humanitarian responses. Uganda also has the most progressive refugee policy, which has attracted large numbers of refugees compared to other countries in Africa.

In partnership with UNHCR, the country has developed a refugee response plan to facilitate the transition from urgent, short-term humanitarian needs to helping refugees in more sustainable ways. Yet support for such initiatives remains wanting.

During the World Humanitarian Summit in 2016, at least 61 development partners agreed to channel at least 25 per cent of funding as directly as possible to local and national humanitarian actors by 2020.

However, between 2016 and 2017, only 1 per cent of the total international humanitarian assistance was delivered to Uganda.

In 2017, Uganda held a solidarity summit to raise funds to support big numbers of refugees. The target was $2b, but the country only managed to raise pledges from the International Community totalling $358m by end 2018, of which only $540,000 was actually delivered.

Paying lip-service to humanitarian crises only perpetuates them and makes responses less sustainable.