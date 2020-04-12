We have mainly luck to thank for not being ravaged by Covid-19

By Musaazi Namiti

This year’s World Health Day (April 7th) was marked with the world in the grip of a stupendously virulent virus that has massacred tens of thousands of people and nearly upended life, bringing it to a near standstill.

We are in a situation where some people are starving, where people who want to travel remain immobilised—sort of—because entire countries are on lockdown and have even closed their borders. Businesses are struggling; economies have contracted; people are being thrown out of jobs.

Scientists, whom the world has always relied on to find real solutions to major health challenges, are still clueless about how to rein in the coronavirus.

A cure and/or a vaccine is still a long way off. The virus remains relentless. And countries with robust health systems, countries our politicians often turn to and where they seek sanctuary when they have serious health problems, have even worse news to report than those with crumbling health systems.

Anyone who has been following the news knows perfectly well that the number of people who have been killed by Covid-19 in countries such as Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and China has been shockingly high.

It has been hard to believe that healthcare professionals, medical facilities and advanced science in those countries have not been able to prevent the staggeringly high death toll. The coronavirus is doing lethal work that hitherto has been known to be done effectively by earthquakes, hurricanes, cyclones, typhoons, tornadoes—only that it does not leave physical destruction in its wake.

Uganda, like many countries, is pressing ahead with measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. So far, the country has done really well given the fact that it has yet—mercifully—to report news of Covid-19-related deaths.

Our healthcare professionals have done their best and are putting their own health in harm’s way to save lives. That is highly commendable.

But healthcare professionals do not take all the credit. Luck is among the reasons we have not reported very bad news yet. I have singled out luck because our health system, just like the health systems of many countries in Africa and the developing world, remains incredibly weak. It would never be able to cope with thousands of confirmed cases of Covid-19 and patients who are seriously ill and need breathing aids like ventilators.

The evidence that we would be hit hard by the virus if it were to ramp up its virulence is overwhelming. Uganda’s political leaders and well-to-do Ugandans continue to shun the country’s medical facilities because they are poorly equipped and generally do not work well.

Although Uganda is one of the countries that signed the Abuja Declaration in April 2001, which requires countries to spend 15 per cent of their national budgets on healthcare provision, it still spends comparatively little. We are talking of seven per cent or thereabouts, according to last year’s Budget (and previous budgets).

Our health budget still has major deficits that are filled by donor nations like the United States. In 2018, for example, the US spent a whopping $896m (Shs3.4 trillion), mainly on our health. That figure jumped from nearly $500m (Shs1.9 trillion) the US government provided in 2016—and it was more than what the government of Uganda had budgeted for anti-retroviral therapy, tuberculosis treatment and malaria eradication.

If the US did not have a vested interest in providing financial aid to Uganda and had to stop, and we had to rely on our own resources to finance our health, we would be in a hopelessly weak position.

The government and the Ministry of Health have had some achievements. More women, for example, are delivering babies in health facilities. There have been substantial reductions in infant and under-five mortality rates, and an increased percentage of households with at least one insecticide-treated bed net to combat malaria, according to the Uganda Demographic Health Survey (UDHS). But these achievements pale into insignificance beside the existing health challenges.

The coronavirus should serve as a lesson about what we need to do to reform our health sector. As Bill Gates wrote in The Washington Post last month, leaders should “prepare for a pandemic the same way they prepare for war—by running simulations to find the cracks in the system”.

Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng has the right to believe and tell Ugandans (as she did recently) that divine intervention can complement medicine. But Uganda needs to strategise now, informed by science, data and the experience of its medical professionals. We should ask ourselves a simple question: How would we cope if we were in the shoes of Italy, Spain, the UK, the US and China?