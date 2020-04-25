We live in a world of uncertainty

By Moses Khisa

The current global pandemic has brought into full focus a fundamental fact of the world we inhabit: uncertainty.

For those of us in academia, this is a fairly familiar concept although one that is often neglected by many who claim to have the analytical tools and methodological technics to model and predict the future.

For the most part, modelling and predicting tends to be nothing more than rough estimates and wild guesses based on what is known at the time, and some random decisions on what value to assign to what.

In living memory, the major and seismic socioeconomic, political events and outcomes were neither accurately predicted nor precisely foretold. They took the world by surprise. So-called experts were caught flat-footed. Not the First World War, in fact not even the Second World War despite some obvious signals that pointed to a pending catastrophe.

Perhaps the most poignant of all was the sudden and precipitous collapse of the Soviet Union and the dramatic end of communism. It brought to an end a long-running ideological rivalry and military confrontation (short of outright war) between the United States, leader of a capitalist worldview, and the Soviet Russia, the vanguard for a socialist alternative.

The socialist experiment, an intellectual brainchild of the Great Karl Marx (whose actual practices the man would have vehemently disavowed), was intended to drive the world in the direction of an egalitarian and free society without private property ownership. From a Marxist point of view, the pursuit of private property was the source of all evil, including exploitation of workers, wars, wealth and income inequality.

Today, the world is in the throes of a global pandemic that is unprecedented and unsettling. Some years back, the infectiously eloquent and compelling President Barack Obama hinted at the threat of pandemic that could strike anytime and that the US needed to build requisite infrastructure.

Earlier, in 2004, a so-called United Nations High Level Panel on Threats, Challenges and Change listed 10 major threats to global security. Infectious disease was ranked number two. In both instances, of President Obama and the UN panel, however, there was more of guesses and rough suggestions than concrete and definitive predictions.

US prides itself in having the best scientists, working in an environment of superb resources, a robust scientific infrastructure and the kind of free environment necessary for unfettered scientific productivity.

However, USA like the rest of the world, is caught at crossroads and unable to decisively arrest the match of a novel and highly contagious virus. It has no known treatment. Attempts to have a firm grip on the actual trends and extent of infections through statistical modelling and prediction have not been very successful.

Different statistical models have yielded different results precisely because outcomes all depend on what is fed into the model. Things are not as objective and value-free as we often are made to belief.

At one point there was a general consensus among the scientific community that the US would see upwards of 200,000 deaths. This was quickly revised to 100,000, and then further cut to 40,000. All these have turned flat-out wrong, at least as of now. Deaths today in the US stand at more than 40,000.

Now there is a new suggestion that the virus might re-engage a second and more deadly gear later in the year, something the incumbent US president does not want to be in the public discourse – it will swiftly plunge the country in a deeper recession and dampen his already precarious chances of re-election.

Advertisement

This latest prediction from the head of the Centres for Disease Control, of what might await the US, comes on the heels of spirited demands from sections of the public to reopen and return to at least some semblance of normal economic activity.

Closer home, among African countries, including our own Uganda, the doomsayer prediction has always been that the continent will be the real slaughter theatre for the pandemic.

Reason? Because we lack the requisite healthcare infrastructure to manage such an aggressive viral outbreak that parasitically takes down, especially people in vulnerable health conditions. Perhaps, underlying the prediction is the cynical expectation that the worst has to happen in Africa! This has not happened and there are no obvious signs it will. May be it will, but no one knows for sure.

As matters stand now, the Western aid industry and the army of academics and journalists always waiting for the next African disaster might well be disappointed. It is a world of uncertainty and no one can claim to easily model and predict it perfectly.