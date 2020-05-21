By WINNIE BYANYIMA

In much of the global Covid-19 conversation, Africa is barely mentioned. But the risks which the respiratory crisis brings are even greater in Africa than elsewhere – and those risks will be compounded if Africa is marginalised in the global response. Beating Covid-19 in Africa, in turn, is essential for beating it worldwide.

African leadership and global solidarity are both essential to overcoming the Covid-19 crisis in Africa, and Africa’s citizens demand nothing less. Economic and social determinants of ill health are strong predictors of the likelihood of dying from Covid-19.

The greatest risk will be for poor people in poor countries who have a much higher burden of existing illness. While Africa has vital experience of managing epidemics, it also has health systems that are largely under-resourced, often inaccessible to the poor, and not up to the job of beating Covid-19.

Beating back Covid-19 in Africa is possible, but not under business-as-usual. We need to accelerate access to testing; ensure equal access to equipment to protect frontline medical workers and treat the sick; ensure that health systems are adequately funded; agree globally that any Covid-19 vaccine is free for all; and ensure that the social and economic impacts of the Covid-19 crisis are mitigated through large-scale social protection measures and sustainable economic development which reduces inequality.

The African Union, through its Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, is taking a strong lead in the response to the epidemic. It has created a new partnership as part of the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for the Covid-19 response, the Partnership to Accelerate Covid-19 Testing (Pact), which has been fully endors