What can we do to check suicide in our society?

By Elizabeth Okello

Self-immolation has not only become a public health concern in Uganda, but also an indication of increase in psychological distress among the population which is a high risk for suicide occurrences. On July 2, we received sad news of a man who set himself ablaze in Masaka following a disagreement with police officers regarding his motorbike. This and several other similar incidents have occurred in the last three months in Uganda.

The act of attempting suicide by setting oneself ablaze is called self-immolation. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, to ‘immolate’ means to sacrifice oneself for something. Suicide by immolation is a self-aggressive gesture sometimes referred to as lethal violence. When one sets themselves ablaze, its intended to result in death.

You may have seen people in the past take to hunger strikes or jump off tall buildings in a bid to call attention to their need, or as a form of demonstration. The issue of self-immolation has of late taken predominance in being used as a form of protest. In most of the cases, we have observed that no one else gets hurt, some of the victims died instantly, while others were rushed to hospital, but died shortly afterwards.

The underlying issues to this relate to psychological distress due to failure to meet day-to-day expectations of varied nature. Of the recent cases of self-immolation in Uganda about three of them were a result of domestic brawls. Some of these are likely to result due to imitation.

If one person happens to do it, another is likely to imitate that as a strategy to get rid of their frustration. In other incidents, the act has involved imposing harm on oneself and significant others as well. This is motivated by the will to spare their children or significant other from what they consider an unbearable existence. A case in point is the recent occurrence in Kiganda, where a woman set herself and her two sons ablaze in a house.

Its careful execution may hint at a will to take revenge over some relatives or anyone else believed to have caused them the pain, to blame them and, in the same time, to arouse emotion. The likelihood of the cases to rise due to immolation cannot be ignored because imitation also plays a role in influencing suicidal behaviour. Understanding warning signs for suicide is a crucial aspect of suicide prevention:

If someone has a history of physical or mental disorders; withdrawal from friends or the company of others; inability to sleep; person frequently talks about ‘feeling trapped’ or “need to seek revenge;” when you notice someone has a depressed mood or noticeable changes in moods.

Others are reduced or lack of interest in work or education pursuits; exposure to the suicidal behaviour displayed by peer, or relative; if there is a history of suicidal attempts, by any other method, however minimal.

Our call to action

Advocating for both primary and secondary preventive strategies. Primary prevention prevents the onset and minimises risk of portending suicide attempts. What can we do as primary prevention? Encourage peer and family connectedness. When the social support system is weak, the feeling of isolation is felt and often frustrating.

Parents, teachers and community leaders should teach problem-solving skills, especially to our young people. Seeking mental health treatment for those suspected to have mental illness. Intervening in parental depression minimises risk of depressive symptoms carried on to the child. Secondary prevention strategies should include assessment for suicide risk.

Patients who present with somatic complaints will rarely initiate talk about suicide risks if not asked directly. Safety planning is also helpful in supporting the high risk person in building coping mechanisms, especially when they get overwhelmed with suicidal thoughts.