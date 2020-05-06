By DR SUSAN KAVUMA

The Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world has triggered a behaviour change that demands for a paradigm shift on how economies and businesses are going to be managed in the aftermath of the pandemic. Moving forward, Uganda’s economy should quickly embrace the digital economy.

It is encouraging that there already systems in the financial sector (mobile money) and transport sector (Uber and Safe Boda) that offer lessons. Production and marketing processes ought to use e-Platforms to operate within the standard operation procedures (SOPs), which demand for limited physical contact.

The e-Platforms enhance efficiency of production systems by boosting productivity and creativity. Much as the digital economy will create many jobs, it will also destroy many, so workers must position themselves to fill the new vacancies.

On the side of health, developing countries like Uganda that have limited resources will be required to be frugal in their health expenditures by adopting cost-cutting measures such as buying domestically produced medical supplies, hiring temporary health workers and managing patients from home.

In the event of widespread coronavirus infections, less severe cases could be managed at home through telemedicine to cut costs. Another key area that government should put deliberate emphasis on is import substitution or boosting domestic production of both consumer and production goods.

The Covid-19 pandemic has sent out a clear signal that during a crisis of such a magnitude, countries must use domestic resources and identify home solutions to deal with the crisis. Globally, countries have pooled resources to reduce fatalities from the pandemic on one hand, while cushioning their economies against a large scale recession through implementing stimulus packages.

Advertisement

Uganda was able to implement containment responses on time – which have helped limit the spread of the virus. In the same spirit, Uganda should be swift in salvaging the economy from a huge recession by designing a stimulus package.

Economically, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the circular flow of income. Households could not effectively offer labour due to the lockdown where industries such as tourism, leisure, education and transport completely shut down.

This implies that firms in the various sectors restricted from operating during the lockdown could not generate resources to exchange for household expenditure. Without firms and households expenditure, government will not receive tax revenue and therefore cannot offer the much needed public goods, unless it chooses to borrow.

The disruption of economic activities will definitely push the economy to a lower equilibrium. To push the economy to a higher equilibrium or propel the economy in a recovery mode, government should design and implement expansionary monetary and fiscal policies.

On the fiscal side, it is more prudent to adopt tax rate cuts as opposed to increasing government expenditure because, even with the current tax rates, government will collect low revenue because of the current economic downturn, since tax revenue is a function of output.

Besides, taxpayers are more likely to be less compliant in periods of economic distress and therefore Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will incur more enforcement costs. Increasing government expenditure in form of cash transfers may not be a good policy option for Uganda because of being susceptible to leakages which may be counterproductive and unsustainable.

Therefore, government can use the tax policy to enable businesses have more cash flows required for investment and also allow households to have more disposal income to boost aggregate demand. This means that government will have to deal with financing gap by borrowing or adopting blended financing where it strategically co-invests with the private sector (largely from abroad) in schemes such as project bonds, infrastructure bonds and municipal bonds.

Uganda should prioritise stimulus to the business community because its economic growth is driven by the private sector, which contributes 80 per cent of domestic revenue. The private sector has over 90 per cent micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that are mainly informal household enterprises with low levels of capitalisation.

Supporting MSME has multiple benefits such as increasing household incomes, harnessing domestic resources, creating jobs, reducing the import bill and reducing government expenditure as a result of purchasing low cost domestically produced goods. The stimulus package targeting MSMEs should include a capital fund and a reduction in tax rates targeting firms.

The capital fund should offer grants or small loans that are affordable to MSME with a short recovery period. These grant or loan applications can be handled by Uganda Development Bank and Microfinance Support Centre.

Government should target firms involved in value addition that have potential to expand and create jobs. In case of taxes, government should lower most of the tax rates to a level that optimises tax revenue collection and government expenditure.

The optimal tax rates should be informed by an analysis of economic activities in the third quarter of FY 2019/20 compared with the period before Covid-19 which data is available with the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and URA.

Our policy makers should not forget that the performance of Uganda’s economy is highly dependent on the agricultural sector. Much as farmers have continued to operate during the lockdown, many have not operated at full capacity due to disruptions in the supply of inputs and marketing systems.

There are two possible intervention areas that can boost agricultural production. First, government can subsidise farmers by implementing tax exemptions on farm inputs.

Second, government can boost the demand for agricultural products by buying food grains to be stored in silos and eventually distributed to vulnerable households.