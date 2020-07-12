Where are the people in this Covid-19 crisis?

By Angella Nampewo

This is the season for everything scientific. As we fight Covid-19, we need two types of scientists. There is the medical kind who has been at the frontline in past months. And then there is the social scientist. Although lately our leaders have tended to underrate and even belittle those who go to school to get these skills, I hold that we need the latter experts badly at this moment.

With many people out of work, out of school and locked out of church, we are going to need human behavioural experts and massive social surveys to tell us where Ugandans are, as we emerge from a long lockdown.

From the news reports and observations, it is clear that the people have moved on. Dear leaders, the people are no longer at their pre-Covid-19 address. They are in a different place and someone needs to find out what befell the different groups during these coronavirus times. Although they may not complain, there are signs that people are enduring tough times.

According to Daily Monitor’s news report of Monday June 29, titled, Teachers, bar owners resort to farming, some teachers have become fishermen, farmers and dressmakers, among other things. It may be a good idea as we debate the reopening of schools, to check how the teachers are doing and how many have gone fishing, trading and brick-making to make ends meet.

According to the Uganda National Private Educational Institutions Association, Covid-19 has rendered 360,000 of their teaching and non-teaching staff redundant. An estimated 15 million Ugandan learners are at home, owing to school closures ordered to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The government, through the ministry of Education has come up with some interventions to close learning gaps during the prolonged school break.

These include the development of self-study materials through the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC), which materials were to be distributed countrywide. According to news reports, NCDC initially mobilised for the printing of six million copies but these were insufficient; several other entities including NGOs stepped in to help with the printing. I received my copy via WhatsApp and printed. I am aware that what to me is a simple operation is out of reach for millions of others.

In his letter dated April 24 to the district authorities countrywide, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Education urged leaders to ensure that areas not covered by the State-owned UBC radio and TV are given priority in the distribution of printed learning materials.

Radio and TV broadcasts of school lessons have been offered as an alternative for learners who cannot go online but as we teach and learn by TV, it would be nice to hear from the children. How do they like the lessons? I hope some social scientists are doing that survey.