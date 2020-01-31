Where is the citizens’ place in locusts preparedness?

By Christopher Okidi

The government has allocated Shs5b and intends to deploy the army and police to respond to the looming desert locust invasion. However, it is yet to articulate a clear strategy that involves citizens in the response.

Response to disasters go to the core of social contract that gives rationale to the existence of a State to which citizens pay taxes. This approach, which has given birth to modern democracy in the world, does not imply that citizens should become bystanders in their own affairs, as they create some kind of artificial ‘messiah’ called the State.

Whereas efficient State institutions play a critical role in the lives of people and is everyone’s desire, citizen and have to to play a role. Any democratic society requires the collective efforts of its citizens to address collective challenges such as the looming locust invasion, which could have ramifications on food security and environment in the region.

The lack of a citizen component in government response to disasters is becoming chronic. At the peak of the rampant murders in and around Kampala in the recent past, the government responded with interventions, including drawing a budget for installation of security cameras. Little focus was placed on citizens’ role - vigilantes, neighbourhood watch and addressing the socio-economic drivers of insecurity as a more durable solution. The result is mistrust between security agencies and citizens due to limited interactions.

Similarly, in regard to the looming locust outbreak, the strategy employed is same-one-size fits all: Find money, bring the police and the army, and let the citizens get popcorn and watch our ‘super men’ deal with the insects should they ever invade the country. Up to now, government has not provided citizens with a more coherent information regarding the locusts. As such, citizens do not yet seem to know the role they will play in checking the locusts.

Because nature abhors a vacuum, stories from the 1940 when the country experienced an invasion of desert locusts of similar magnitude being witnessed in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya are being revisited to fill the void, some of which may not be consistent and accurate.

One such story is from northern Uganda where legend has it that when locusts (locally referred to as bonyo in Acholi) invaded the country, Lake Albert acted as a natural buffer water body to stop them. It is alleged that the locusts could not fly across Lake Albert and a big number of them died as they attempted to cross the lake. Locals then gave Africa’s seventh biggest Lake a local name ‘Nam Oneko Bonyo’ (meaning the lake that killed the desert locusts). The name remained popular among the Acholi, Alur and Jonam. The Banyoro named the lake ‘Mwitanzige.’

The discussions online have been more interesting with many alleging that the locusts are actually edible and are only worried about storage since the number will be overwhelming than the usual nsenene. In the absence of contrary and clear information from government, such stories shape people’s view and attitude.

What this means is that when the Acholi hear that locusts are on the other side of Lake Albert, they will not bother because of the 1940s stories. In other parts of the country, some citizens may actually be warming to catch the locusts thinking they are a delicacy like nsenene.

Therefore, it is high time the government issued a coherent statement and quickly disseminates it to the population. In a nutshell, the government should ensure that it in future it invites citizens to participate in programmes meant to roll back potential disaster such as the looming locusts invasion.