Why Opposition is vital to democracy - Part II

Alliances. The Opposition has to be careful how it forges alliances with sections of society. Sections of society may have their own bones to pick with the government and will seek to mobilise support from the Opposition.

By Norbert Mao

The reason one is in Opposition is because one doesn’t have a majority. Until one gets a majority, one’s best bet is to offer constructive criticism and keep alternative policies in the full view of the public. This may push the government to adopt Opposition policies.

The Opposition has to be well facilitated, otherwise, the members will raise bogus arguments that lack evidence of research. This would be a tragic waste of the time of Parliament and lower the quality of democracy.

Parliament’s major role is passing laws. Yet being in Opposition means that you only play a peripheral role – you may have your say but the government usually has its way. Consequently, many Opposition MPs don’t put as much effort in debating Bills. They believe that the majority side will impose its will through voting rather than debate.

The truth is, however, different. An Opposition, however small, can influence and shape legislation both substantially and procedurally. It depends on how the Opposition whips interact with their opposite numbers on the government side and also how they relate to the Speaker who needs to be constantly reminded that while business must move speedily, this must not be at the expense of sufficient deliberation.

There is always debate in the committee after a Bill has been tabled, but informal discussions and negotiations can help the government appreciate the views of the Opposition and prepare it to accommodate some amendments.

The Opposition members, like government backbenchers, are empowered by the Rules of Procedure to present Bills. However, the same Rules of Procedure prevents backbenchers from presenting money Bills – Bills that will authorise the spending of public funds. Only a minister may table money Bills. But the toughest challenge to an Opposition member’s Bill is where the subject matter is controversial. In this case, the Bill will have little chance of success because it may not be given enough time or die in infancy due to lack of enough members in support. Such a Bill would be classified as dead on arrival!

Nevertheless, every debate gives visibility and a voice to the sentiments of sections of the society whose feelings may either be ignored by the government or are generally unknown to the government and the public. There is no useless debate if it represents genuine feelings among the citizenry.

Then there’s where the Opposition may not oppose the government, but actually cooperate with it. Sometimes a matter comes before Parliament and the Opposition has the tough decision to support the government proposal or to work towards a consensus on a policy issue. There are many ways this can be viewed. Some would say this is statesmanlike.

Indeed, those on the government side will heap praises on Opposition members who bat on the side of compromise rather than confrontation. But this can also be a political minefield. We cannot discount the politically damaging negative perceptions towards such positions by the people.

This is not only in relation to government. The Opposition has to be careful how it forges alliances with sections of society. Sections of society may have their own bones to pick with the government and will seek to mobilise support from the Opposition. If the Opposition jumps onto the bandwagon of a section of society crossing swords with the government, the Opposition may be perceived to be in agreement not only with the goals, but also the methods of action of that section of society.

Advertisement

However, untruthful or unfair this perception may be, this can undermine the credibility and prestige of the Opposition among other sections of society. For that reason, the Opposition must have the courage to present its views and defend them in their dealings with various pressure groups. The Opposition has to be clear about where it stands and why.