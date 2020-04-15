Private sector players tend to be more aggressive in approach, because these businesses are their lifelines and collapse of the same can spell untold doom for investors

By Raymond Mugisha

Governments have an option to participate vibrantly in business and therefore compete directly with private sector players in provision of goods and services in their markets. However, governments can also choose to play a largely regulatory role and let a liberalised market flourish in the private sector, without the government competing for business. Both options have their advantages and disadvantages.

Proponents of government ownership of and full participation in business often cite advantages of public-good interests, which often underlie government business models in thicker layers than can be found within private sector entities. Private sector players tend to be more aggressive in approach, because these businesses are their lifelines and collapse of the same can spell untold doom for investors. As such, pursuit of shareholder interests in private business can relegate public-good to second place or even further away in order of importance. That said, accountability of private entities towards public interests has continued to grow with time.

Economists can provide better analyses of the pros and cons of the balance of business between the private sector and government.

Liberalisation, in a way, constitutes entrusting a significant part of the economic destiny of a nation into the hands of the people. It takes a level of willingness to let go of strict statutory control and allow enhanced economic freedom. For Uganda’s case, the country adopted the free-market economy in 1987 and the economy was fully liberalised in the 1990s.

Looking at the coronavirus crisis and Uganda’s initiatives against it has made me appreciate more the value of an empowered private sector. Even as the burden of the crisis remains squarely on the shoulders of government, an empowered private sector means that it helps to share the burden by having the government attack the crisis on one front, and the private sector tackle it from another.

The formal private sector has so far enabled a significant portion of the urban population to remain self-sustaining even as the crisis bites into their routine financial positions. While the government has to supplement the food supplies of part of the urban dwellers, others are able to still feed themselves – facilitated by established private enterprise corporations, many of which have flourished since liberalisation. Even those who depend on daily earnings such as operators of delivery service boda-bodas are mainly sustained off this chain. It is logical to imagine that without a vibrant private sector, most of these people would be a direct responsibility of government by virtue of the would-be employment arrangement in a government-monopolised or dominated employment space. Certainly it would mean that the government would have more resources from owned businesses, but needless to say, the administrative burden during this crisis would be near overwhelming that the benefit from government enterprise towards the crisis could get compromised in comparison to what private players are able to do. In any case, if the government was predominant in sectors that have expanded in recent decades such as financial services, it is highly likely that the result would not have been as impactful on the general population, from employment and related perspectives.

Within the context of a growing population, a liberalised private sector arguably offers more opportunities to absorb the population into employment since it may present more flexible expansionary alternatives than government enterprise would. This scenario also increases the in-country purchase power for food, which is the main output of rural communities, enabling them to also be able to continue earning and purchasing essentials. This is a favourable place to be during these distressed times. Without a growing, private sector led middle class, with ability to attain a level of self-sustenance during such crisis and consume output from farms, there would be need to sustain a food export market in support of the livelihood of rural masses, and yet this crisis is of a nature that can constrain efficiency of exportation.

And then, in Uganda’s particular case, the private sector has demonstrated a commendable partnership spirit with government in fighting this crisis. Apart from direct financial and material contributions to support the cause, there have been other equally impressive private sector initiatives. The readiness of some industry players to refocus their processes to products needed in the fight such as face masks, enhanced support by some employers to their staff and adding their voices to the government’s in resounding crisis management strategies to the masses have all been wonderful contributions.

As a country, we can only be proud of a liberalised, vibrant and pro-people private sector.