Why regular elections are no longer satisfactory for Africans

By Norbert Mao

With elections degenerating into empty rituals, soon it will be an insult to put democracy and elections in the same sentence. Far from being processes that allow citizens to assert their sovereign will, elections have become events staged to mock the people. Democracy has been substituted with electoralism.

What are the elements and ingredients of democracy whose absence we decry? We don’t have to rummage far to assemble a comprehensive answer. Various scholars have expressed themselves on the subject. Let’s start with Nzongola-Ntalaja: “Democracy is that social process through which people strive to expand those rights, together with the political space necessary for promoting and defending them effectively.”

In our context it is meaningless to speak of democracy. What we can talk of is whether there’s democratisation or not. The same author quoted above adds that, “the democratisation process currently underway is a logical consequence of the non-fulfilment of those expectations of independence. It is a reaction to the failure of the post-colonial State to realise the national project, namely, genuine independence, national integration, economic development, and social justice.



“Instead of making progress towards these goals, Africa is still afflicted with the woes of tribalism and the negative effects of misguided economic policies such as costly white elephants, a deteriorating social infrastructure, a declining standard of living, growing inequality, the reappearance of epidemics that had apparently disappeared (e.g. sleeping sickness, bubonic plague), together with the emergence of deadly new ones (HIV, Ebola) and general misery among ordinary people. The declining capacity of the African State to ensure personal and economic security is the major reason why Africa has the highest number of refugees in the world today. Enhancing democratic rights is the only way of averting this human tragedy. ”

Democracy, he further states, is “a specific manner of organising and exercising power in accordance with certain universal norms and principles. There are two levels at which this can be examined: the level of principles themselves, and that of the institutions and procedures of government which are compatible with democratic principles.”

Democracy is not just about decision making in government. It is also about economic relations. As Horace Campbell argues that, “Democracy, peace and human rights cannot be achieved without real economic transformation and fundamental changes in the relationship between Africa and the international monetary system.”

Based on the above survey of expert views, we can distil five core principles of democratic governance that have to be instituted to make elections meaningful. First, we need clear laws and limits to the power of the State.

Second is the principle that legitimate power belongs to the people and it’s from the people that it flows to elected representatives who run the affairs of the State.

Third, leaders are chosen by the people and are accountable to the people. There’s no democracy without the consent of the governed.

Fourth, citizens have the right to regular, free, fair and democratic elections. Citizens also have the civic right to run their own affairs through decentralised local government structures and NGOs.

Fifth is the right of revolution. On January 12, 1848, while a member of the US Congress, Abraham Lincoln made a passionate plea against the invasion of Mexico by the US arguing that “any people anywhere being inclined and having the power, have the right to rise up, and shake off the existing government and form a new one that suits them better. This is a most valuable – a most sacred right – a right which we hope and believe, is to liberate the world.”

According to the Ugandan Constitution, the people have the right to overthrow an undemocratic regime that has usurped the Constitution. This is the most controversial democratic right but it may ultimately be the weapon of last resort for oppressed citizens.