Will Tumukunde come clear?

By Moses Khisa

Retired Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde is in the political fray. He wants to run in Uganda’s 2021 presidential election. It is a welcome development. For those keen and committed to the fight to end Museveni’s three-decade long and decadent rule, it is a plus for the struggle anytime an insider and a key member of the ruling regime shows signs of defecting.

As a general principle, every citizen who holds the minimum qualifications for the highest job in the land should be free to make their case before Ugandans. Tumukunde is more than qualified. He is undoubtedly intelligent and vastly competent. He has rich experience in actual politics and sufficient exposure to affairs of Statecraft. He’s no neophyte.

He retired as a three-star military officer. He rose through the ranks (although his last active duty promotion was to Brigadier and commander of the 4th Division nearly 20 years ago!), and served in various key security and defence positions as head of military intelligence, head of internal intelligence, Members of Parliament and most recently, as Security minister.

The point that needs no belabouring is that it is difficult to argue against Tumukunde’s CV. But a CV is one thing, credibility and legitimacy is another.

As matters stand, Tumukunde is well-qualified to challenge Museveni, but he is scarcely a credible candidate. While he previously had his own run-ins with his master, including a long period of detention without trial and years appearing before the army’s General Court Martial, it is also true that he was at different times actively involved in malign actions in the service of the regime.

Tumukunde was still a serving army officer when he had a visible and engaged role in helping Mr Museveni in the 2001 elections, making uncharitable charges against Museveni’s main challenger, Dr Kizza Besigye, dishing out cash and committing acts of intimidation against the public. The records are there, in newspaper archives of 2001 and in a report of a parliamentary select commit on election violence.

As he was in detention during the 2006 elections and standing trial by the time of the 2011 elections, Tumukunde had no active role in those two elections. Then came 2016. Having been acquitted, but also convicted on one charge for which he got a light punishment of reprimand, he was promptly promoted from Brigadier to Lieutenant General and retired from the army.

Now a freeman and a retired general to boot, he went on to aggressively do Museveni’s bidding in the 2016 elections. He was rewarded with a ministerial appointment as Security minister.

From the grapevine, Tumukunde played a key role in demobilising Amama Mbabazi, whose announcement in 2015 that he was running for president, was billed as the biggest threat to Museveni’s tenure coming from close quarters.

Since last week, Tumukunde has made several media appearances and been challenged on his previous roles and his record serving the regime he is seeking to challenge. Rather than face these questions straight and square, he has elected to deflect, dismiss and devalue.

For if Tumukunde is to be taken seriously as a key pillar in the forces assembled to turnaround our politics in a positive direction, he will have to come clear, face the public and do the needful: Apologise.

Gen David Sejusa, for all his flaws, previously handled the question of his ugly roles in the Museveni regime quite aptly. He regretted and colourfully characterised his fate as ‘the occupational hazards of serving a dictatorship!’

Listening to Tumukunde, he betrays the usual tone of entitlement, arrogance and a sardonic tenor we have come to expect from those who claim to have fought to liberate us.



The language of ‘we sacrificed and fought for freedom, so we want to protect it,’ no longer appeals to many Ugandans, especially the majority who know nothing or very little about the problems of 1970s and early 1980s.

To convince and persuade sceptics, Tumukunde will have to articulate a forward-looking message and demonstrate that he is serious and is willing to step in the political trenches to join the forces fighting to redirect the course of our country.

This means Tumukunde has to decisively break ranks with the regime he worked for and draw a clear line between what he stands for and the status quo. It is what Mbabazi failed to do in 2015, which partly contributed to rendering him inconsequential.