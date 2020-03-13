Wrong caption, wrong photo! What should readers take in?

By Odoobo C. Bichachi

On March 4, Daily Monitor online published a story headlined ‘Nurse plucks off baby’s head during birth.’ A very heart-rending story, no doubt!

This story had been circulating on social media for hours before Daily Monitor published it. The difference between the other online publishers and Daily Monitor is that the latter gave us a graphic image of how it could have happened in a photograph of a maternity room complete with the medical personnel attending to the woman.

The photo caption read: ‘For four days, Ms Musazi had been at Bulumbi Health Centre III waiting for the right moment to deliver her baby. FILE PHOTO”.

For many readers, the story headline, accompanying photograph and caption read together were connected. But why was it a file photo? Did a health centre III in a rural area like Bulumbi have such a sophisticated theatre as seen in the photograph? If all these medical personnel and equipment in the photo were around, how did things go wrong? In the text of the story, the nurse was alone on duty and had worked for four days non-stop. Yet the photo had many nurses and doctors!

When all the above questions are answered, it becomes clear that the photo was merely used for illustration purposes and, unfortunately, both the photo and caption were misleading to the average reader.

Which brings us to the question: Why are photographs important to newspapers (or media for that matter) and how should they be used? According to www.enotes.com “photographs are important for newspapers and television in that they help bring out the subject matter and also ease our understanding of the subject in question. It also enables us to actually visualise and see what is going on, [or how it happened]”.

Captions on the other hand, “should be complete sentences that present who, what, where, when (and sometimes) why without necessarily stating the obvious. Captions give photos context, telling viewers what’s going on in a photo so they don’t have to guess or jump to conclusions” (www.training.npr.org).

Going by the above, it is clear the use of that photo failed to follow the basic rules of photojournalism. So should file photos never be used to illustrate a story? Yes, they can and should be used. However, as stated by International Journalists Network in its guideline essay, “Writing photo captions” (ijnet.org), “If an archive photograph or photograph taken prior to the event being illustrated is used, the caption should make it clear that it is a ‘file photo’ [and should] provide some context or background to the reader so he or she can understand the news value of the photograph. A sentence or two is usually sufficient.”

In the context of the NMG Editorial Policy Guidelines, the editors may in such situations wish to rely on the following clause: “A constant search is required for higher literary, fluency and grammatical standards among editorial staff, pre-eminently in the pursuit of legibility, comprehension, accuracy and balance. Specific consideration is given in this area to the question of phrasing of headlines and captions. Constant care will be taken to ensure that headlines accurately reflect the theme and tone of the article they are based on.”

*****

READERS HAVE YOUR SAY

Francis Amuriat: I read Daily Monitor, but I must confess I am addicted to two specific magazines, if you may allow me to call them so; Healthy Living and Motoring: Know Your Car. These two are great, I appreciate!

Public Editor: Thank you Francis for this feedback. This is uplifting to the editorial team!

Ntulume Moses: Greetings! Kindly let me know how I can get a copy of your newspaper that was published on October 15, 2001. In the photo, that’s myself [Ntulume and my lovely uncle who follows my late dad, Sebaduka Mohamed. Thanks!

Public Editor: Thanks for your inquiry. You can get a copy of that particular edition from our library at a modest cost. You may take up this directly with our librarian. Note: Moses got in touch with the librarian as advised and he was helped.

