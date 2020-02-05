Wrong classification of goods may lead to over payment of tax

By Hellen Akakisiima Mugambwa

Over time, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA,) has increased its inspection in respect to the customs post clearance conducted to determine whether the importer was assessed and paid the correct tax on importation of goods.

In the last financial year, URA carried out nearly 300 customs post clearance audits, and one of the most common errors noted during those audits was incorrect classification of items imported.

These audits have led to instances where the importers have had to pay more taxes, penalties and interest. It is, therefore, critical that an importer takes due care to ensure proper classification of goods at importation.



Where items have already been imported, the importer should engage with their customs experts to check whether the classification was done right. If there are any irregularities noted, they should be corrected as soon as possible to avoid accumulation of interest and penalties.

One of the major concerns of the importer is to pay the right amount of tax when bringing goods into Uganda, in addition to getting every other compliance aspect right. Getting it right involves complying with the Uganda Customs Laws and Regulations, which outline the documentation required on importation; the import duty rates applicable; the valuation methods; and how to classify the goods for customs purposes (tariff classification), among others.

Tariff classification is the process of determining the correct tariff code for the goods brought into Uganda.

From a customs point of view, classification is very important as it affects customs duties, excise duties, value added tax (VAT) on importation, rules of origin management, preferential duties and import and export restrictions.

Advertisement

Wrong classification of the goods may trigger either an under or overpayment of taxes by the importer. Where there has been an underpayment, the importer may suffer delay of his or her goods at the port of entry and or pay interest and penalty on the amount of duty not paid.

This could also lead to additional tax liabilities and interest for other taxes payable at importation like VAT and Excise Duty, whose value is directly affected by changes in import duty. Obviously, no business person would want to over pay taxes.

For Uganda, this classification is done in accordance with the East African Customs Common External Tariff (EAC-CET).

Under the EAC-CET, there are notes that specifically define the products that can and cannot be classified in a respective section or chapter. All types of goods are described in this document and a code made up of 8 digits is attached to each.

In addition, there are explanatory notes that assist the importer to place the goods under the correct description and consequently, the correct code.

It is very important to get the classification right mainly because as highlighted above, it is the classification that determines the rate of duty to be imposed on the value of the goods in computing the taxes due. There are also specific tariff codes for different goods that are exempt from taxes and these tax exemption-benefits can only be utilised if the right classification is done.

It is worth noting that for one to correctly classify a product, one must also have knowledge of the product. This knowledge entails the goods’ use, material composition, whether it is a finished product or raw material, or if it is a mixture of components.

However, in practice, it may be that an organisation may have different people with different expertise, for example, product experts, tax experts, and customs experts. As such, it is important that the different experts are involved in ascertaining the correct classification of the goods prior to importation.