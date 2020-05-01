Zaake’s problems with police, what to make of the future

By Benjamin Rukwengye

There is a proposal by two of Uganda’s representatives at the East African Legislative Assembly, arguing for the postponement of the 2021 general election by at least two years, because of the disruption caused by Covid-19.

They reason that the economy can’t take another round of punches after this – a valid argument considering the inflation that usually follows our monetised electioneering. But you also sense that inside the ruling National Resistance Movement, there is a newfound buoyance, largely owed to government’s response in curtailing the spread of Coronavirus.

The crisis seems to have bought President Museveni lots of political legroom and goodwill, while somewhat shunting his political opposition to oblivion. That’s why that proposal isn’t raising hell, yet, because it is not inconceivable.



The plight of the youthful Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake, however, explains why things are the way they are now, and the danger in maintaining the status quo. It is hard to put a finger to what the source of the beef is, but for some reason Uganda’s security services metes out all manner of senseless clobbering onto Zaake, at every chance they get.

He is irksome and probably lacking for intellectual depth and emotional intelligence but that can’t be it – because why not everybody else? In the latest episode, Zaake was wheeled into court on a stretcher, bruised and unable to open his eyes.

He had been battered to a point where even the magistrate decided to discontinue the session. His crime, distributing food to hungry constituents, in contravention of a Presidential directive. Never mind that the ruling party politicians and connected pastors have flouted this same directive with reckless abandon. Even worse, if you consider that less than a week to the end of this current round of lockdown, thousands of people have still not received food, because government inefficiency is usually guaranteed.

While the foot soldiers were serving it to Zaake, their top brass was putting final touches to Annual Crime report. There is a 9.8 per cent drop in reported crime, which is commendable on all accounts. But it’s the cases that don’t get reported, the ones that don’t make it to court after reporting and those that don’t get convictions when they reach court that you need to watch.

There was a period of about three years, from around 2014, when the Force couldn’t be bothered to report on crime in the country. Ironically, this period also marked the peak of the force’s sustained assault on those it was mandated to protect and serve. With Covid-19 squeezing thousands out of incomes and purpose, lawlessness and political agitation will likely spike, unceremoniously inviting the police to the table where its transgressions go unaccounted for.

Government has still not announced any concrete plans to mitigate the economic battering that’s unravelling because of Covid-19.

Instead, President Museveni has severally reminded those who were poor before the lockdown to wait till government circle back to them after dealing with this emergency.

The problem for him is that by the time this lap is done, the poor will probably have doubled because most will likely not have jobs or businesses to return to after he lifts the lockdown.

And when that happens, he will probably wish he had let Zaake and everybody else who had the means, distribute food – and mostly concentrated on issuing Standard Operating Procedures and safety regulations on how to go about the process.

What this might have done is bought everybody more time to reorganise and stave off the thought that after thousands more have sunk into hunger, frustration and anger, the Police will likely be dealing with much bigger problems just Zaake.

Zaake is, therefore, a microcosm of what’s to come, exactly because the more things have changed at Uganda Police – with new command structures in place, the more they have remained the same – because our economics and politics haven’t.

In the next few months, whether out of despondency or because we’ll have returned to normalcy, you can expect the Police to be even more involved in things.

The electorate is not thinking about the election right now because there are more immediate challenges to deal with. Politicians and those in whose hands economic policy rests had better deal with those challenges now or we won’t even have a safe enough environment to hold election. And if we do, some of those in power today might as well stat updating their profiles on job sites.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.