Why electronic case management system is a necessity in lockdown

Justice in lockdown. It has been said that justice delayed is justice denied. It is high time the Ugandan courts progressed to allow for a well-coordinated Electronic Case Management System, which is as much a necessity during the Covid-19 pandemic as it will be the new normal thereafter.

By EDLINE EVA MURUNGI & Diana Tracy Tusiime

One of the prominent lessons during this time of unchartered Covid19-infected waters is that remote systems that ensure business continuity and efficient service delivery are key.

On March 19, the Chief Justice issued guidelines suspending court appearances for 32 days, following earlier presidential guidelines on the prevention and mitigation of Covid-19. The Chief Justice directed that; courts would only adjudicate urgent matters, parties needed to file written submissions regarding cases in advanced stages, and judgments or rulings would be delivered digitally where possible.

A lockdown led to further scaling down of court activities and made filing and service of court documents virtually impossible save for overzealous lawyers and clerks willing to ride bicycles to court.

This does not bode well for a country beset by a significant case backlog. One solution is technology. Although Uganda has embraced the Court Case Administration System (CCAS), this is a back-end solution accessible only to court staff. A well-organised electronic case management system (ECMS) that provides support and automation (from the filing of documents, to case management, presentation of some types of cases, determination, and archiving), could be the answer.

Luckily, the regulatory framework in Uganda is favourable to this as the Electronic Trans-actions Act, 2011 and the Electronic Signatures Act, 2011, facilitate and recognise electronic signatures, records and transactions.

Certainly, commendable efforts have been made to ensure business continuity during lockdown, including email and WhatsApp notifications, to legal practitioners by the Uganda Law Society partnering with the judiciary to use zoom technology in adjudication of urgent matters.

This is pursuant to the Judicature (Visual-Audio Link) Rules, 2016 (SI 26 of 2016) and the Constitution (Integration of ICT into the Adjudication Processes for Courts of Judicature) Practice Directions, 2019.

Although this is a step in the right direction, the rules and practice directions do not provide for a comprehensive ECMS, and the use of video link has been restricted to bail and a few hearings.

According to Erwin Rooze, an international expert on projects in justice, ECMS would go a long way in reducing the paperwork burden and improving timeliness, accountability and efficiency.

Other meaningful benefits include more efficient data entry and retrieval, enhanced Bar and public access as well as expeditious recording and resolution of cases. Further, cases of ‘missing files’ and ‘personal favours’ for late filing would be minimised.

How would this system work? Uganda can borrow some lessons from other jurisdictions that are effectively operating during lockdown. For instance, in England, hearings are being conducted remotely.

In South Africa, the Chief Justice implemented an online system, CaseLines, that enables litigants to file and upload pleadings and other documents electronically from which attorneys and the courts are able to access the relevant case online.

If implanted in Uganda, an ECMS would encourage lawyers to be more efficient, timely and tech-savvy. Service would be effected through registered email addresses, following which the system would auto generate service notifications thus minimising instances of rejection or late service. Lawyers would also be able to schedule client and other meetings through virtual platforms.