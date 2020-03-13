By Benjamin Rukwengye

People who grew up in the early 90s might remember periodic home visits conducted by health inspectors, who usually came to appraise sanitary conditions in homes. They were commonest upcountry, and would inspect pit-latrines – making sure you had water to wash your hands after – the kitchen and condition of your utensils rack (akatandaro) and garbage disposal area.

As an infant, you made no sense of this practice, but with hindsight, creating and enforcing communal health and sanitation standards is perhaps one of NRM’s understated legacies. With it, you had an entire populace educated on the perils of drinking unboiled water, why one must wash hands after visiting the latrine, and some such practices that we might take for granted today.

So even when, once in a while, you see a dunderhead walk past the sink after doing his business in the johns, it’s not ignorance. Mostly, self-imposed idiocy.

Perhaps out of the necessity imposed on Uganda by a shortage of resources, it made sense to invest in establishing robust systems for detection and control against the outbreak and spread of diseases like cholera and dysentery, polio, HIV/Aids and Ebola – wretched medical services notwithstanding.

In that regard, there is an intriguing insight on the relation between disease and wealth. Some, to be found in how epidemics have forced the hand of humanity and history in the past; others, in how the coronavirus (COVID-19) has brought the globe (loosely) to a literal lockdown. But first, the context.

The deadliest epidemic ever recorded in history was the 14th Century bubonic plague (or “Black Death”), which forms black spots on the skin. It wiped out between 75 million to 100 million people across Europe and Asia. Add cholera, small pox, Ebola, HIV Aids, and flus like Swine Flu, Spanish Flu, and SARS, and you have more than 200 million deaths between them.

More recently, in case you have forgotten, between 2013 and 2016, Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone suffered the worst outbreak of Ebola ever recorded in history. More than 10,000 deaths from close to 30,000 cases. Across the oceans in Haiti, they have been battling a cholera outbreak for close to a decade, since that 2010 catastrophic earthquake that nearly sent the country back to the dark ages. Another 10,000 lives are estimated to have been lost in the time.

I also chanced on an article by African Health Science, reporting that approximately between 1900 and 1920, Uganda experienced one of the severest epidemics of sleeping sickness ever recorded. The epidemic, focused in Buganda region along the shores of Lake Victoria, decimated more than 200,000 people. The epidemic apparently only declined in the 1990s thanks to the increased stabilisation of Uganda’s economic and political situation.

You notice that some of these have been eliminated or brought down to near extinction but others, still thrive, thanks to the nexus between poverty and inequality on one side, and wealth on the other. Epidemics, because of their devastating nature, present both threats and opportunities to the world’s richest, whose capital enables advancement in medicine, innovation and technology.

UN’s trade and development agency, UNCTAD posits that COVID-19 will cost the global economy up to $1 trillion. Take one industry – Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Events and Exhibitions (MICE) – for example. In 2017, the global MICE industry size was estimated at $805 billion, and projected to reach $1,439 billion by 2025.

In Eurasia and North America, where value of life is highest and a closely knit web of multinationals in tech, travel, health, manufacturing, sports and entertainment are threatened, the stakes couldn’t get higher. The interconnectedness of capital, economies and markets in the global North mean that a remedy will be found, sooner.

Africa accounts for no more than around 2 per cent of that global MICE figure; even less for other sectors. This measly contribution to the global wealth basket, owed to negligible production and capital, might also explain why epidemics in the global South, like Ebola in West Africa or cholera in Haiti, don’t raise any worthwhile global antennae.

Advertisement