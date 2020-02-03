Why diverse experiences in research and policy matter

By Emilly Comfort Maractho

Iread with keen interest Dr Ian Clarks article, ‘we should be doers rather than talkers’ published in Sunday Vision (January 26th). He argued that ‘those who are doing stuff to make a difference to society have a basis on which they can talk, but the people doing the talking are often the politicians or academic theorists who have not actually done anything much’.

He is convinced that as a coffee farmer of four years, he has earned his keep in talking about coffee because he has the actual experience. He then adds that, ‘we suffer from too many talkers’ citing experts and politicians who have no experience and not enough people who are actually doing.

He reminded me of a recent conversation my friends and I had when the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results were released. We took to our WhatsApp group, hoping to help, looking for solutions.

Some of us mooted the idea of conducting research, a trend analysis to establish what we could do differently. We argued that with evidence, we could address the structural factors and find solutions that are contextual but also perhaps influence policy.

However, very quickly the conversation was reduced to how ‘we have so many ‘good policies’ and the only problem is failure to implement them. Others not only pointed out that the factors for poor performance were known but shared various research reports done on the subject.

We got fascinated by one or two cases where sons and daughters made a difference. Their experience in doing was quickly elevated to the proverbial magic bullet that we should do and the rest of the schools can emulate to get good performance.

These two scenarios demonstrate the troubling relationship between policy, practice and research. Paul Young of Overseas Development Initiative (ODI) describes this well, that ‘often it seems that researchers, practitioners and policy makers live in parallel universes’.

As such, researchers cannot understand why there is resistance to policy change (or failure to implement), ‘despite clear and convincing evidence’.

He also adds that, ‘policy-makers bemoan the inability of many researchers to make their ﬁndings accessible and digestible in time for policy decisions.’ And, that ‘practitioners often just get on with things’.

The ODI invested many years and substantial resources in early 2000s looking at the research and policy linkages in international development.

They came up with interesting findings on why developing countries are different. They found that this linkage in developing countries is influenced by troubled political contexts that make research difficult, problems of research supply that is credible, external interference by donors and other interests on what research is done, and the emergence of civil society as a key player in knowledge production.

Other researchers have also looked at this linkage. Steven Dukeshire and Jennifer Thurlow in their work published in 2002, ‘understanding the link between research and policy’ consider how research can play a major role in the policymaking process.

They argued that there is little doubt that greater emphasis needs to be placed on policy research to help inform future policy decisions.

Still, that ‘understanding and using research effectively can go a long way in helping individuals and community-based organisations to impact the policymaking process, bringing about policy change that benefits the health and sustainability of rural communities.’

The question is, given the attitude towards research and policy, how do we build a solid foundation of expertise and knowledge upon which sound policy decisions can be based and contribute to building a strong policy research community?

Most people neither understand how a bad policy can affect their practice and render their experience irrelevant or how research can inherently improve the environment within which they practice by influencing good policymaking.

There is no doubt, a single successful coffee farmer can tell a compelling story of their experience. But that single story may infact have little relevance for most farmers.

A researcher who has no coffee farm, with only their skill to get people to tell their story, who listens to 50 great diverse experiences, drawing concrete and credible conclusions would have a lot more to teach the world of our collective story, than 20 years of one experience.

Changing the story of coffee farmers in Uganda becomes an even more compelling story through the many pieces sawn together by a skilful researcher like the coat of many colours sawn from rags that Dolly Parton sings about.

That informs policy that is more authentic and possibly with better opportunities for effective implementation.

I always remind myself that as an academic, the best way to facilitate learning is to create a seamless linkage between theory and practice, through research.

Serious universities are built on the model of teaching, research and community service. For some of us, influencing policy is the service we give to community.

Most people because of the era of their education, may not be aware of the innovative pedagogies today, evolving research methodologies and efforts to ensure research engages policy. We need to be deliberate and cultivate these linkages.

Maractho is the head and senior lecturer, Department of Journalism and Media

studies at UCU. emillycm@gmail.com