Want to know what’s good, bad about Uganda? Look at Moses Ali

By Gawaya Tegulle

When Gen Moses Ali, 81, grows up, he will in all likelihood want to be like his President Museveni (76, 77 or 79, depending on who you want to believe). Just when everyone thought the old man had had it, he showed up for nomination for the NRM party primaries for Adjumani West parliamentary seat. Like his boss Mr Museveni, it is obvious Gen Ali has a till-death-do-us-part pact with politics.

It has helped quite a bit that he has shown absolutely no inclination towards the presidential ticket – he’d quickly have made it to prison (again!) on a number of serious criminal charges, each of them carrying the death penalty. Ask Dr Kizza Besigye. Ask Bobi Wine. Ask Gen Henry Tumukunde.

The First Deputy Prime Minister is a summation of so many things good and not-so-good about Uganda. For starters, it must be said that Idi Amin was probably one of a few exceptions to a general rule: if there’s any place full of nice guys, it is West Nile, where Gen Ali hails from. Being nice seems part of the culture there and Gen Ali, people will tell you is “good people” like my American friends would put it.

So when you find the likes of Emmy Allio, Jimmy Adriko, Caleb Alaka, or anyone called Abiriga, Draku, etc, etc – all nice people! Ugandans are generally friendly, but the West Nilers take their handshakes beyond the elbows; chirpy, reckless; ill-advised youngsters like Evelyn Anite notwithstanding.

And if Ugandans are patient, resilient and resolute, Gen Ali is a good study. It may surprise some people that Gen Ali was arrested and detained on treason charges in April 1990, and his lawyer Henry Kayondo (bless his soul) had to fight hard to get an acquittal two years later.

That he’s still passionate about the Museveni government should tell you what many Ugandans are like: we bear our tribulations patiently and we forgive and forget easily.

There’s something else about Gen Ali. At the age when his school-time pals were receiving pension and finding their way back to the village to do what legendary writer, Kenya’s Ngugi wa Thiong’o in Petals of Blood called ‘wait for death’, Gen Ali was enrolling in law school to begin five long years of study.

So he is now an advocate. Anyone who, past retirement age, is thinking about getting an education, trying to fit new wheels on themselves and launch a new career path must be congratulated and emulated. That is foresight. That is resilience. That’s stick-to-it-iveness!

In many ways too, an 81-year-old who is still determined to hit the campaign trail should speak to many Ugandans who want to give up on life just because they’ve made 60. Elderly citizens can be useful even into their very late years.

But then again, Gen Ali also represents a lot of the not-so-good side of Uganda.

He is a big guy, six foot and more; the kind who has to stoop just a bit entering many doors, and who won’t need a stool to reach for the ceiling to change the light bulb. And the door better be wide open so he can just manage to squeeze through. Any government with Gen Ali in it, is therefore a big government.

With districts, cities, counties, municipalities and whatever else being crafted every other day, Gen Ali’s size is a symbol of one of our biggest headaches and failings: big government. We are, quite foolishly, increasing avenues of expenditure without bothering to create more wealth.

The General’s insistence on running for office also speaks to one of Uganda’s glaring problems: old politicians, including Gen Ali’s Commander-in-Chief, unwilling to leave power.

That is the root of most of Africa’s problems and is evidence that many politicians really have nowhere to go if they leave politics – we need to create a strong private sector to offer credible alternatives! And the General’s candidature shows that complete absence of shame is a fundamental pre-requisite if one is to succeed in politics.