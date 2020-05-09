Now is a good time to chill out on that big wedding pressure

By Benjamin Rukwengye

The Covid-19 National Task Force is appealing to salaried Ugandans to donate at least Shs10,000 to the relief fund. They probably need the money, but the request is unreasonable – considering the times.

The online reactions to that appeal are varied; which got me thinking about a topic that I have wanted to tackle for a while now, but just wasn’t quite sure how to broach the subject – without upsetting the apple cart.

Weddings – and older folks’ obsession with them!

Here is an interesting story to go with. A pastor in a popular Kampala church bumped into their media guy, Sam, walking down the street with a young woman, Sheila, who edits the church bulletin. Two weeks later, he met them together again. Something clicked in his head, and he invited them to his office.

“Is there something going on between you two?” he asked.

“No, Sir. Why?” Sheila responded.

“Well, I have seen you occasionally, you look happy together. Perhaps the Lord is speaking to you?” pastor probed farther.

Startled, the Sam stammered, “Oh. We stay the same side of town. We just walk together to the taxi park. That’s why.” To get his point nailed in, the pastor then proceeded to quote scripture about children of your youth, the perils of premarital sex, he who finds a wife, and some such convenient readings.

Sam, 32, had only recently started a graphics design hustle, after quitting his job at an Ad agency. On some days, he couldn’t even string together a consistent flow of meals for himself. He was also starting to get bilious from the incessant pressure from his family to get married. It was the least of his priorities.

Sheila, 28, couldn’t be bothered either. She had been bouncing between jobs for a while, and was currently into her fifth month of unfulfilled promises to get her name added to the church payroll.

Somehow, they got shunted together, and they too started believing that it could work. When their relatives got a whiff of the relationship, they upped the festivities ante. Ten months later – both still hustling to make ends meet – friends, family and the church pooled Shs40 million for a plush wedding. Eighteen months after that, they split – because they shouldn’t have been getting married in the first place, let alone to each other.

Let’s start with the economics. Even if those two had been destined for a happily ever after, where was the rationale for spending Shs 40 million in a day, in their circumstances? To what end? For whose pleasure? Split between the two, Shs40 million would have provided more than enough seed funding for each to build a business and career that they sought, and probably find their soul mates, if they so chose. But they would never have gotten even half of that if they had gone to their families with a business proposal instead of a wedding budget.

But let’s assume that they were into lavish balling and even had the means to raise a quarter, or half or even three-quarters of the budget on their own, do you think that two years later – still happily married or breaking up – they would have looked back at that wedding, at that Shs40 million spent in a day and counted it as money well spent?

When the initial announcement of the lockdown, and consequent ban on mass gatherings was made, the joke was how there wouldn’t be a better time to get married than right now. But it wasn’t just a joke.

It might not look like it but young people have a lot less to spend than any other generation before them – especially because they have to worry about their own future while also taking care of their parents, because the social protection safety nets to do that do not exist.

Without decent jobs or fair incomes, and facing a life where they will have to pay amounts they and their peers can’t raise just to access quality medicare or education for their offspring, their lives are going to be an eternal battle against the odds. Even marriage might be a luxury.

Those pushing young people to get married could start by backing off on the push for big lavish weddings. Instead channel your contributions to whatever business ventures the young people are burying their lives into.

In the meantime, pray for your unmarried friends.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.