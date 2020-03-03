Why first-time employees should tread carefully around loans

By Raymond Mugisha

In the early years of a person’s employment, there is often wastage of resources due to mainly bad financial decisions. These decisions are made in haste without people having thought through deliberately as to why they are making them, or purely from excitement. One’s first job can be an exciting experience, understandably. One of the reasons is because many fresh and young employees have dreams that have crowded their minds for some years, which they hope that their jobs will deliver. While it is true that many people in our society kick off their employment life with huge responsibilities of paying school fees for siblings or taking care of aging parents, even privileged youths that do not have such responsibilities are plagued by inexperience of personal finance management and can find themselves with problems on their hands. To be honest, most of the blame falls on them. With a few exceptions, as long as one has qualified from school, they are expected to make better decisions and so become completely responsible when they make related mistakes.

At the start of employment, there is a temptation to take loans. This can work out well if the young borrower is careful with where they invest what they borrow. However, the loans one takes have an impact on strategic progress, in terms of employment as well as further investment decisions.

For example, one might take a long term loan early in the years of their employment. Such a loan will necessitate surrendering a significant part of their salaries in loan repayment, for a good number of years. Sometimes, loan deductions off their salaries can rise to as high as 40 per cent of their net pay. What such a scenario implies is that a young borrower, fixed in such a long term loan, loses flexibility to make other strategic choices as regards finances, until they clear the loans. At some point, with a few years of experience, they may develop good income ideas but they cannot pursue them because they are already constrained by earlier loan commitments. Worse still for some of them, the monies they borrowed could have been invested in projects that do not generate income.

One of the common things that happen in our society, is that first-time employees borrow to buy properties around urban centres. After buying them, they discover that they cannot develop them but still cling to them for future development. In the meantime, they make huge sacrifices to pay back loans for these idle properties. They also let go of alternative investment choices that would otherwise have contributed to their earnings. Often, as soon as they can, they then borrow further to build residential houses in the said properties. At such a point, it is likely that they have a couple of children who are then old enough to be sent to school and therefore they add school fees to their routine expenses. It is possible that they may find it necessary to also facilitate their children’s education with periodic borrowing, structured around the school term calendar. With the current trends of quality of education increasingly judged on the amount of money one pays, there is a temptation to take children to the most expensive schools. This further complicates the financial position of individuals who are not growing any younger. They thus enter middle age under more financial distress than they faced earlier in their employment.