Even under lockdown, media should keep eye on the money

By Odoobo C. Bichachi

Outside the fears of long-distance inter-state truck drivers spreading the coronavirus in the region as they transit from the coast to the hinterland, perhaps the other big public discussion – on social media and within various elite groups – in Uganda today is “the Covid-19 money”! How much has come in? How has it been spent? Who is spending? Who is it being spent on? Who has received? Who hasn’t received? Who should receive? And so forth!

Indeed the pandemic has come with images of big money! Shs304 billion emergency supplementary budget to fight the virus; Shs120 billion (30m Euros) from the European Union in budget support; Shs50 billion in cash and assorted items fundraised by National Covid-19 Taskforce, including 50 4WD vehicles solicited openly by the President to build capacity to transport the sick in districts; Shs1.9 trillion ($491.5 million) rapid credit facility from International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Uganda government; and of course there is the little matter of Shs20 million to every Member Parliament to fight the disease.

The public is overwhelmed by these figures and are asking many questions – publicly and privately. No explanations have been given by the government beyond a sheet of paper showing which ministry is taking how much from the supplementary budget. This has given rise to public speculation of a big heist unfolding under the cover of a deadly disease. It is at moments like this that the media is expected to stand up and ask the questions, explain the issues, get answers and calm or galvanise the public to hold power to account.

Thus, how well the media (and specifically the NMG outlets) is doing this is the question I have had to deal with severally in my in-box and two webinars this week – one organised by African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) to mark World Press Freedom Day on May 3, and another by Rotary Club of Lugogo Mango Tree

Journalists are no doubt curtailed by the lockdown measures as they cannot move as before to access sources, news makers and experts so as to bring perspective and answers to the questions tormenting a hungry public. Still, something can be done.

In the coming weeks, media must begin to ask questions and help the public understand where exactly this money is going or should go. Since journalists are not necessarily experts in everything or some of the things, they can leverage their platforms to get experts to explain the issues.

Indeed last week on April 29, NTV hosted a panel discussion on the topic: “Covid-19 Economy: Halting the decline and Spurring Sustainable Recovery”. More such discussions, especially if key government officials can be brought on board can go a long way in calming public anxiety and mobilising them to support the interventions.

Advertisement

*****

A reader (name withheld) wanted to know if there has been any training of Uganda journalists on reporting epidemics considering the experience we have had with Ebola, Marburg and now Covid-19. His concern was that journalists seem to be reporting in a manner that promotes stigma especially against truck drivers – known or unknown to be infected with Covid-19 – who are treated as suspects which tag has negative and criminal connotations.

Indeed, looking at the general coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, it is difficult to completely run away from this accusation, especially with regard to truck drivers where many leading media personalities particularly on broadcast media have led the chorus of calls to banish truck drivers from entering Uganda altogether, or at a minimum being held at the border until there test results are ready.

While the threat posed by movement of truck drivers across international boundaries in the spread of the coronavirus cannot be underestimated and should be reported upon, the manner of reporting makes a difference. It should not cause stigma, panic or misinformation. It should be reported with context!

Are Uganda journalists being trained on reporting epidemics?

Journalism training tends to be general because no trainer can accurately predict what and how events will unfold in the field after journalism school.

As such with health coverage and any other public crisis situations, journalists are taught to principally provide accurate information with relevant context and try to calm the situation rather than inflame it. They are expected to drive the discussion towards finding solutions, not fanning the fire.