A peaceful transfer of power is Uganda’s Achilles heel

By Robert Mugabe

A couple of weeks ago, while addressing mourners at the funeral service for Maj Gen Benon Biraaro at All Saints’ Cathedral, Kampala, Gen Mugisha Muntu sent a powerful message to President Museveni and the officers and men in the armed forces. He beseeched John Byabagambi, the minister for Karamoja Affairs, to disabuse Gen Museveni of the notion that the UPDF is a personal rather than a national army.

He asked Mr Byabagambi to remind Gen Museveni that he didn’t go to the bush to fight for a mortal soul but a national cause. Thus, the UPDF can’t be Gen Museveni’s personal army but a national one. To the army, especially the leadership, Gen Muntu implored them to put to use their training and academic credentials to manage the transition of power from Gen Museveni to a new dispensation. Certainly, Gen Muntu, a man with impeccable integrity and a deep statesman disposition, was making the case for a smooth transfer of power.

Lest we forget, Uganda has not had any smooth and peaceful transfer of power since her independence in October 1962. Every change of power has been dogged with violence that consequently led to massive loss of life and property and disruption of the country’s socio-economic and political stability. This has always denied the country the opportunity to make real progress in the economic and material wellbeing of the people. More regrettably, it has stifled the country’s ability to metamorphose into a nation.

Without building the culture of peaceful transfer of power, a country will always be on the precipice, making small baby steps forward and huge retrogressive steps backward. There will be no certainty and continuity. Countries in the Western world and Asia understood this many years ago and put in place systems and institutions that bequeathed the culture of peaceful transfer of power to future generations. Uganda and most of Africa are still trapped in this quagmire.

So for those who care about the future of our beautiful and resource endowed country, this concern keeps gnawing. It is a nightmare whose end is not yet in sight. It is even more worrying when those who hold the levers of political power seem to be completely unbothered about this. In fact, they work hard, night and day, to block any possibility of a peaceful change of power from ever happening in our beloved mother land. One wonders whether they care the least about their children, grandchildren and posterity.

Unfortunately, there is no clear way out of this abyss. In a normal circumstance, elections would have provided a way out. But elections in Uganda are mere rituals that are organised by the regime to appease the international community whose primary objective is to propagate regimes that protect and advance their selfish political and economic interests. Attempts to improve the legal and institutional framework for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections have always been rendered futile.

This undermines the country’s hope in using elections to engender a smooth transition of power. In the end, this may compel citizens to look for alternative avenues for change. Unfortunately, the alternative ways may not guarantee the peacefulness of the transition, unless of course, it is a negotiated settlement. But what chance does the country realistically have to negotiate Gen Museveni peacefully out of power? Very slim if you ask me.

In the final analysis, however, there has to be a way out. A people who are oppressed develop all sorts of survival instincts and become very resilient. This, in the end, sharpens their creativity and emboldens their spirit to fight for their liberation. The unfortunate bit, regrettably, is that resort to violence may be inevitable. History teaches us many lessons in that regard. The oppression may last for long, be really savage and lethal but in the end, the people will triumph.

Advertisement

Therefore, as we move towards 2021, the year of elections, we need as a country and people, to do a deep reflection about the future of our country and posterity. We should not be excited about elections whose outcomes are determined by one of the candidates. We need to collectively search for a solution that sets a new precedent for a smooth and peaceful transfer of power from YK Museveni to a new era. That is our Achilles heel as a people and nation.