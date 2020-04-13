Let’s observe the right to health in our response to coronavirus

By Moses Mulumba

As the State and non-state actors take steps in dealing with Covid-19, I would wish to remind them of the need to urgently strike a balance between these prevention approaches and rights with collective responsibilities.

While the State must take efficient intervention, which includes undertaking the right to health impact assessment of interventions, individuals should be taking responsibilities of complying with guidance from the Ministry of Health, including social distancing, hand washing, among others, that have been identified as effective in preventing the further spread of coronavirus.

From the right to health perspective, it is important for government to ensure that prevention and treatment measures in form of supplies and commodities, such as sanitisers of sufficient quality, are available, accessible, and affordable for the most vulnerable communities, including older persons, those under incarceration, refugees and the very poor.

There is also dire need to devise strategies on how poor households, communities and hard-to-reach places without access to clean water, or those who cannot afford and / or access soap, detergents and sanitisers can utilise the prevention measure on hand washing with soap and water. Equitable access to information on Covid-19 must be availed to those who may not access it through the conventional avenues.

Community participation and solidarity are pillars that have historically been critical in controlling and managing similar outbreaks in Uganda. The effective use of the formal and informal community participation structures in our health system will ensure that communities are active in the creation of a responsive health system.

In times like these, government’s obligation of protecting the public from third parties violating the rights of communities becomes very important. We envisage that cases of private actors seeking to make earnings out of the desperate situation on Covid-19 will be on the rise.

Research attempts, including clinical trials, will be common and some of these may threaten the key ethical and human rights principles of research. Government needs to make full use of the policy space Uganda has in intellectual property to enable it utilise new innovations. We, therefore, call upon the State to pay particular attention to the right to health implication of commercialisation of commodities and other key services in the era of Covid-19.

We call upon government to pay extra attention to vulnerabilities in the communities and those faced with the burden of being healthcare providers and caregivers in the times of Covid-19.

Those in prisons and police custody have particular vulnerabilities and interventions packages should be defined to reduce their risks.

We need to evaluate the extent to which information is reaching those in hard-to-reach areas such as islands, remote areas, pastoral communities, and settlements for refugees and internally displaced persons.

Lastly, as General Comment 14 on the Right to the Highest Attainable Standard of Health provides, violations of the right to health occur when the State, among other things, deliberately withholds or misrepresents information vital to health protection or treatment.

Let us all take care of ourselves, those around us and stay healthy.