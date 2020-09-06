Can we transform our lives with limited govt help?

Kaboggoza Kibudde

When traffic gridlocks happen in the absence of traffic officers, we often see civilians stepping up, redirecting traffic, and solving the impasses without expecting a tangible reward. What motivates such people? And who sends them?

Many a time, when explaining our lack of individual progress, we put the blame squarely on the government.

For instance, we allude to a leadership crisis in Uganda and the lack of enabling factors. But could it be that we have over marketed the role of government in transforming our lives?

Undoubtedly, there are roles that only the government can play, and for some sectors, the government has to play the central part. However, there are sectors where individuals take the lead, and the government plays catch up. Globally, think of the software revolution, and locally, consider our music industry.

A few decades ago, it was a disgrace to be a musician (a mudongo) in Uganda. For urbanites, it was taboo to listen to, let alone like, local music. Yet, at high personal cost, individuals such as the late Paul Kafeero pushed the boundaries of our music industry and helped increase the respectability of musicians. Whereas it hardly rewarded him materially, Kafeero’s sacrifice left more fertile ground for the next crop of Ugandan musicians.

Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool picked up the cross, ventured into foreign lands to cultivate and subsequently market a new ‘Ugandan sound.’ Their sacrifice gave way to Bobi Wine, and years later, to notable acts such as Radio and Weasel.

Today, the industry is flourishing! Musicians command decent earnings and respect, even from the previously supercilious urbanites.

The provision of public goods like security notwithstanding, these giant leaps in our music industry were made with minimal government involvement! Most of the value was built over time by individuals who sacrificed a lot and, in many cases, gained little.

The question is, who sent the Kafeeros and Chameleones on that arduous path? Who gave them the winning formula? The answer is no one. They sent themselves. Like the civilians who help with traffic jams, they didn’t sit back, whine, and wait for the government to create enabling factors. They stepped up and created them (within limits, of course).

That in itself is leadership, and evidently, it is not a reserve for politicians. Similar captains of industry exist in other sectors where individuals are free to play a central role.

Think Lawrence Mulindwa and football, Moses Golola and kickboxing, Amos Wekesa and tourism, etc. Already, we can see that Uganda has plenty of leaders, and they are driving the growth of several developing sectors. It is just that progress typically takes time because so many things have to feed into each other.

Achieving personal success or excellence requires one to make significant sacrifices and to exert themselves over considerable time.

They must put in more hours and take many steps, each step building into a more substantial step.

So, as we push the government to step up, let us also step up, remembering that Cheptegei broke a world record without regime change. If something needs to be done, and an individual can do it, step up, do it, and do it excellently! Do not stop at complaining and nominating others.

Lastly, I encourage those who use the Internet to insult others to use it to skill themselves. It will help them gain value, which they can trade in the job market.