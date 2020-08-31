What is wrong with today generation?

Brian Mukalazi

Steven Pinker, a Harvard professor, once commented: “We are living in the most peaceful times in human history”. The number of people that have died as a result of wars, famine, and diseases has tremendously declined in this generation. In addition, no era has witnessed technology supremacy as the 21st Century.

It is pretty easy to look at the world we live in today and come away feeling happy and optimistic. However, on a flip side, we seem to be living in a time of great uncertainty and unprecedented change that has enormously affected our way of living. The related effects appear to be just as destructive as war or famine experienced in the generations gone by.

One of the major problems in society today is the lack of integrity on the part of our leaders and as a result, corruption has reached an all-time high. It is unfortunate that this startling vice has infiltrated almost all sections of Ugandan communities and appears boundless – ravaging through the ranks of government entities, organisations, schools, religious institutions and the everyday citizens.



I always wonder where somebody gets the comfort to siphon public funds, say, meant for construction of a health facility or supply of essential drugs well aware that the same would benefit a family member, neighbour, friend or even him/herself.

Today, we live in an information age and in general, we are more educated than our forefathers. Yet, in my observation, people nowadays are less-informed and the invention of social media and the ‘cool’ electronic gadgets has not made it any easier.

Like many of you, I have found it amazing that the older I get, the more I appreciate the wisdom of my parents and how they solved quite complex issues with limited access to information. The lack of practical wisdom in our present society poses a critical threat to the quality of our lives.

Look at marriage. Coupled with the effects of globalisation, a substantial disconnect exists in families today - women want to be like men and men want to be like women, which has left children in absolute confusion.



Parents of previous generations lived simple yet profound lives but these days, marriage is only for the strong-hearted. Just a few days ago, I saw a notice published in this newspaper where a wife was warning the general public against buying land from her husband without her consent. His photo was also attached!

In workplaces, there’s a stark contrast when you compare yesterday’s workers with the images of our citizens today. I recall an elder from an earlier era telling me that back then, people took pride in doing a good job and they had high expectations of themselves and others.

Advertisement

On the contrary, workforce in the present landscape seems to be satisfied with mediocrity, no longer enthusiastic about work and prefers to work on orders like soldiers. In fact, we lack a determined commitment to be decent, hard-working and honest human beings.

As a nation, we need to undergo a serious paradigm shift that will reconstitute our priorities. We have to adopt a life-altering manifesto and re-learn some timeless lessons from the past generations that suggest stronger family ties, stronger communities, and stronger work environments where citizens can demonstrate individual commitments to make an impact and cause change.