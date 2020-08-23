Do not let Ugandans down CJ Owiny-Dollo

We congratulate His Lordship Alfonse Owiny-Dollo upon his appointment as the substantive new Chief Justice.

Your appointment to the fourth most important position in this country means the President has faith in you to deliver in the area of justice.

Therefore, as you assume this noble office a lot of hard work is expected of the Judiciary in order to regain the people’s confidence.

A number of projects that were started by your predecessor Bart Katureebe are now your responsibility and you have to ensure their speedy delivery. Such projects include the construction of the multibillion shilling twin tower that will house appellate courts (Supreme Court and Court of Appeal) and installation of the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS).

Most importantly, you should ensure that the timelines set for these projects are realised. For example, the construction of the Shs63.9b twin tower building is expected to be completed within two years and while the roll out of the ECCMIS in pilot courts around the city is expected towards the end of this year.

In your previous speeches, you have wished that government gives you more judges, especially at the Court of Appeal (25 in number) where you were the head so that cases could be disposed of within a year. Now that you are the Judiciary head, you have more powers to push to have the number of judicial officers increased.

Your task cannot be complete without putting up a renewed fight against corruption. You come in office at a time when the United States has put visa restrictions and economic sanctions against two judges for allegedly receiving bribes from lawyers to influence their decisions in child adoption cases that were before them.

The Judicial Service Commission has accused the Judiciary of not forwarding the questionable files handled by the named justices to have them investigated and those found culpable, be punished. So ensure that those questionable files are sent through to aid in investigations.

Case backlog is another monster awaiting your action. By January this year, there were 146,994 cases that were pending in the Judiciary.