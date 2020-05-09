Let government use lockdown to organise city, sectors

By Editor

On Thursday, this newspaper reported that an inter-ministerial committee was to table before Cabinet a framework paper on a strict post-lockdown transport sector plan where public transport vehicles will face 42 days of extended lockdown in a bid to decongest the city. When approved, the new rules will compel passenger vehicles to be taken for inspection every after six months, at the owner’s cost, and there will be compulsory registration of all boda boda cyclists.

Under the plan, boda boda services will be banned from the city centre and only operate in gazetted free zones in the central business district. All boda bodas will be forced to register with any of the recognised digital companies such as Safe Boda, Bolt (formerly Taxify), etc., if they are to operate in the city.

The new plan is intended to streamline and regulate the operations of public transport in the city which has been haphazard for a long time. The plan is also expected to fast-track progress on urban and inter-urban transport systems, modern infrastructure projects like roads and buildings.

Kampala City looks like broken china in the sunshine, with buildings scattered all over, crowding caused by taxis which create endless traffic jams. The metropolitan transport system is non-existent with almost no bus transport in place.

Since there is less activity in the city and its suburbs during this lockdown, government could use this lull to organise Kampala and its suburbs. The city needs to decongest, and therefore, overhauling the operations of taxis and boda bodas will go a long way in streamlining public transport. After the lockdown, we should see an organised city.

This framework government intends for the transport sector should spread across all major sectors of our public life to include to include health, education, trade, industry and housing. The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed our health system. Hospitals need to be equipped all the time and not to wait for emergencies to occur. During Covid-19, no senior government official or the wealthy travelled out of the country for health tourism, so can we revamp our ailing healthcare system to handle any complicated emergencies? We can train and retain our medical staff too.

Advertisement

Government should emphasise innovation to develop local skills to feed the manufacturing sector. We have seen creativity in making face masks and sanitisers.