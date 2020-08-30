Able-bodied citizens should donate blood

By EDITOR

Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country in March, there was already a blood shortage looming in Uganda.

The shortage has since been aggravated by safeguards put in place by the Health ministry to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

This is because blood is usually collected in public places such as markets and trading centres, which places have since been restricted since they are the biggest contributors to the spread of Covid-19 infections.

The other category that contributed significantly were school-going children who have been at home since March when the lockdown was imposed.

Due to the aforementioned conditions, the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) finds itself in a difficult position since they are mandated to collect blood and yet the donations have dropped drastically.

According to UBTS, the collection of blood has dropped by at least 45 per cent. More statistics from UBTS indicate that a total of 274,308 units of blood were collected in 2018/19, representing approximately 60 per cent of the country’s total blood required that year.

UBTS estimates that Uganda will require 495,030 units of blood in 2021 and 510,030 in 2022, based on the current population growth projection.

The breakdown of blood usage shows that 29 per cent of the total blood units is used in treating people with severe malaria, 17 per cent for treating pregnant women with anaemia and complications of childbirth, 17 per cent for treating people with sickle cell anaemia, 15 per cent for treating cancer cases, six per cent for accident victims and 16 per cent for treating other cases like burns and other surgical operations.

We applaud the UBTS staff that have devised new means of collecting blood amid the Covid-19 restrictions. Some of the new methods being used include door-to-door collection, community outreach, approaching staff of corporate companies, sending reminders to previous donors, among others.

Given the sharp drop in collection of blood, it is our call to every able-bodied citizen to walk to the nearest blood collection centre and donate blood.

Medically, a male person is eligible to donate blood after every three months and for women, it is recommended after every four months.

Blood is a unique matter since it is never bought in shops like other commodities. Its only known source is the human body and you never know when you will need it.

