Address social stigma triggered by Covid-19

Two related stories in our weekend editions highlight an urgent need to address social stigma triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the onset of Covid-19, there were reports of discriminatory behaviour against people of certain nationalities where the virus was more widespread as well as people who displayed symptoms associated with the virus, such as coughing and sneezing in public.

As Uganda registered Covid-19 cases, the stigma shifted to hospitals where suspected cases were taken. People would panic and flee hospitals on hearing reports of a suspected Covid-19 case in the premises.

This stigma extends to their caregivers, families, relatives, and friends on Covid-19 patients. After recovery, many of them are shunned by neighbours and the communities.

This kind of discrimination and labelling has negative impact on the victims. They are treated like outcasts because even after recovery, they are perceived to still possess a link with Covid-19, and possibly spread it to those they come into contact with.

This, of course, is not true and the ministry has emphasised the need for communities to welcome recovered cases because thorough tests are done before they are discharged to ensure they are fully recovered and are, therefore, unable to spread the virus.

The fact that stigma remains rampant requires the Health ministry to be more deliberate in educating communities. The Sunday Monitor yesterday reported that panic gripped Pallisa Hospital on Friday, with many patients fleeing following reports that the facility had registered a Covid-19 case.

Rumour spread in the facility that a truck driver from a neighbouring country, who entered Uganda to deliver building materials, had tested positive. The hospital management later clarified that the reports were baseless.

Mr Philip Ambayo, who tested positive for Covid-19, was treated and discharged from Adjumani hospital last month but the community has not fully welcomed him. He narrated to Saturday Monitor that people have shunned his retail shop and clients no longer seek his services at the carpentry workshop he runs. Many of his close friends and relatives do not associate with him.

Similar stories have been reported variously. This is a clear indication that the country needs a sustained sensitisation, especially in communities where access to traditional and social media is limited.