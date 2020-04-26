Adopt regional approach in dealing with Covid-19

By Editor

When President Museveni closed Uganda’s borders last month, he said all passengers will be banned from entering and exiting Uganda, except for cargo planes and trucks. Being a landlocked country, Uganda depends mainly on cargo trucks to move its imports and exports. But the very trucks that are meant to ease the movement of goods have become the vehicles spreading the deadly disease.

Uganda had in the past few days recorded almost no new cases of Covid-19, but as of Friday, the 18th truck driver had tested positive for the disease, increasing the number of positive cases sharply to 75.

This can be blamed on the lack of a coordinated approach by the East African Community (EAC) to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. President Museveni sounded a caution last month when closing Uganda’s borders, saying EAC member states had not yet agreed on joint measures to avert the spread of Covid-19.

Despite heads of state of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) agreeing at the end of last month to adopt a regional approach for the battle against Covid-19, little seems to be done in terms of actualising this goal. Individual states seem to be implementing measures differently. While Uganda and Rwanda have instituted total lockdown with a night curfew being observed, in Kenya public transport remains operational and a curfew is only enforced in some areas. In Tanzania, business continues as usual without tangible restrictive measures.

With Mombasa and Dar es Salaam being the gateways to East Africa, Uganda, and indeed other EAC member states, need those routes open so that goods can move in and out uninterrupted. President Museveni has already hinted at the possibility of having local drivers pick up cargo trucks at border points and delivering them to their next destination, or the next border point. But more should be done given the region’s interconnectedness. The region has porous borders and hundreds of illegal crossing points, meaning should the outbreak get out of hand in one country, then the rest of the region will be at risk.