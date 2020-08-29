All arms of govt should respect one another

By Editor

The Kampala Lord Mayor has gone to court seeking an order to attach Kampala Capital City Authority’s (KCCA) property and bank accounts for refusing or neglecting to pay him salary arrears amounting to Shs563m and damages of Shs220m awarded to him in the impeachment case which the city authority lost.

Mr Erias Lukwago will ordinarily be attaching property, including offices where he plies his duties. The move originates from a petition filed where he secured an interim order halting all KCCA proceedings to have him impeached.

However, then Kampala Affairs minister Frank Tumwebaze commenced impeachment proceedings against him for alleged incompetence, abuse of office and misconduct and the Lord Mayor was impeached even after Justice Yasin Nyanzi had issued a court order against it.

Mr Lukwago challenged the impeachment in court and won and court found Mr Tumwebaze and the KCCA councillors guilty of contempt of court orders and declared the purported impeachment null and void.

Later, Justice Andrew Bashaija ruled that Mr Lukwago be awarded Shs100m as general damages at an interest of eight per cent per annum from the date of the ruling, plus Shs120m as legal costs and he also upheld the High Court ruling by Justice Lydia Mugambe.

The foregoing narrative explicitly explains why the Lord Mayor ought to have been paid his dues, but he has not. However, Lukwago’s case is just but one of the many suits government has lost after a court process, but takes donkey’s years to settle the bills in compensation.

If we go by what government ought to be with its three arms; Legislature, Executive and Judiciary, it would not be in the interest of one arm of government to ignore what the other has substantially and legally heard and disposed of.

Respect for the other arms of government is of paramount importance to allow for a seamless operation of the State organs in discharging their duties.

The three branches of government help in putting each other in check and balance for smooth governance and avoiding excesses to make sure that the three powers interact in an equitable and balanced way.

The separation of powers is an essential element of the rule of law, and is enshrined in the Constitution.

So one arm of government should not dominate the playground at the expense of others, to the extent of not duly respecting decisions arising from the other arms.

Just pay the devil his due and restore sanity in the entire system and in doing so, it will restore respect for each other as the three different arms of government.