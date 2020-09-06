Amicably resolve fallout from NRM party primaries

By Editor

On Saturday morning, provisional results were showing a number of Cabinet ministers and incumbent Members of Parliament of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party trailing.

Some of the affected Cabinet ministers included Privatisation and Investment State minister Evelyn Anite, Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister Mary Karooro Okurut, Science, Technology and Innovation minister Elioda Tumwesigye, State minister for Trade Michael Werikhe and Defence minister Adolf Mwesigye, among others.

Some of the losing big shots had rejected the results and vowed to run as Independents in the forthcoming 2021 General Election.

This mentality of thinking it is a certain clique of leaders who should always be in the House and Cabinet has no room in a democratic society like Uganda.

This time round, allegations of vote rigging and disfranchisement should be objectively determined since the voters lined up behind the candidate of their choice in broad daylight. This enabled everyone see how each candidate faired.

So whatever flag bearer the electorate choose at the end of the day should be respected barring any manipulation of the poll processes and results.