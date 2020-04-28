Assess impact of lockdown e-Learning

Our view: The ministry and those in charge of rolling out emergency e-Learning should be open to assessing what is working and what isn’t, and change where there is need.

By Editor

It has been 39 days since the President issued instructions for all schools, including primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, as well as universities to close. Pupils and students had to pack their bags and go home not knowing when they would report back to school.

Frankly, no one really saw it coming. School administrations had only two days to prepare how their students would be kept academically active while in lockdown. It was obviously not enough. Many have tried by keeping in touch with parents or students themselves, sending notes, exercises, tests and so on using online platforms.

The Ministry of Education and some in the private sector have done a good job of coming up with a plan to help the learners. Apart from providing lessons for candidate classes on different TV stations during the morning, the ministry along with National Curriculum Development Centre has also provided self-study materials for the different classes.

These are meant to be distributed to homes with learners through decentralised leadership.

These are good initiatives and the ministry and those involved should be applauded. What is important, however, is to ensure the initiatives are working, as it is one thing to put such in place and another to see if they get you the desired results. It would be helpful to have a survey to assess the impact.

Some of the challenges learners who have to get documents online face is having enough money to buy data to be able to keep in touch with the schools and download material that is sent to them. Secondly, parents need to supervise their children to ensure they are doing the homework.

For the parents who are still working, this can be difficult, and even for those who are at home, having never really supervised children in a studying environment before, this is a whole new experience and they are learning as they go along. The pressure is especially more for parents of, and learners, who are in candidate classes – Primary Seven, Senior Four and Senior Six.

As the ministry and those in charge continue to plan for the way education continues to run for as long as the lockdown continues, they should be open to assessing what is working and what isn’t, and change where there is need.

It is equally important for stakeholders in Education to find ways of accommodating especially candidate leaners in rural schools into e-Learning. The rural-urban divide should not be too wide.