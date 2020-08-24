Be tolerant during 2021 election period

By Editor

The 2021 electioneering is upon us. Unfortunately, it comes with the same doodled scripts from past election periods. Intrigue, corruption, malice, intolerance . . .

Politics is a dirty game as they say. And it is expected that people use all manner of ways to beat their opponents.

However, it is good manners that during and after an election, opponents should embrace each other, yet Uganda’s political culture has nothing like it.

Last week’s parties’ internal politics and national youth elections showcased intolerance, with many candidates insulting each other and supporters fighting.

Many youth have taken keen interest in political office today and are taking on their elders. At the centre of their emergence has been concerns of lack of tolerance, hooliganism and divisive politics. While the Church is quiet, political leaders have not helped at all.

There have been calls in the media by some political veterans asking youth to remain calm during the elections, which is good a step in the right direction.

However, the veterans, who have held public office for decades, cannot be concerned about lack of tolerance among the youth, accuse them of engaging in ‘bad politics’ , and yet at the same time be intolerant to their challengers.

During the ruling party’s Central Executive Committee elections that climaxed on Thursday, some veteran politicians fell way too short of democratic ideals both before and after the polls.

Some were seen fighting while others insulted each other on media.

What is the chance that such leaders will not spend all their time in office seeking revenge rather than be progressive and serve their mandate?

A good leader should recognise some great sense of self confidence and restrain. It is not arrogance or bravado, but real courage when one contests a given position. It takes courage to throw one’s hat in the election ring, and all it requires is tolerance from all contenders, and not name calling and blackmail.

Political intolerance is a major clog in the wheel of democracy. It constrains the liberty of individual citizens, widens reconciliation gap and undermines democratic ideals. It has ravaged this country since independence and it is the root cause of all post-colonial conflicts in Uganda.