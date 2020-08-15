Cottage industries best option for youth jobs

By EDITOR

President Museveni on Wednesday listed four priority areas to aid the fight against rampant unemployment in the country, especially among the youth.

During his e-address to mark the International Youth Day, the President advised the youth to be active participants in wealth creation and warned them against being spectators in the fight against unemployment. He asked them to emulate his ingenuity of being a leader who is a farmer and a trader, among others.

Effective youth engagement is critical in the growth of the country’s economy. However, most of the country’s youth are unemployed, meaning they are not fully engaged in business innovations and entrepreneurship. It should be noted that the youth can contribute much to the country’s economy because they are energetic and a rich resource for the current and future social and economic development.

The unemployment concern among the youth has now become an enigma and complex issue, almost reaching epidemic levels, yet they form the bulk of the country’s population. We need to address ourselves to government policies that have been initiated to tackle the problem of unemployment. There should be deliberate initiatives which are grounded in policy and strategy to curb the growing stress caused by unemployment.

However, the question still lingers why the President’s poverty eradication and employment policies are taking long to yield results. Many of them are dented by prescribing a wrong approach to the problem, institutional corruption and imbalance in opportunities.

The advice to the youth to form associations in manufacturing is welcome, but it’s a far cry given that some of these are capital intensive and skills-demanding in terms of investment. The President’s advice that the youth should turn raw materials into quality goods would squarely be a government initiative.

It is a good idea to have money at the disposal of the youth for apprenticeship, but large scale industrialisation that can spur growth and generate jobs should be the responsibility of the State. So the issue is not providing money to the youth per se for investment, there should be a deliberate effort to set up cottage industries, factories, and huge manufacturing industries and invite the youth to offer their skills and expertise.

The money government is setting aside to advance to the youth should be channelled into investing in building industries, expanding the service sector and reducing politicking and tackle the unemployment challenge practically.

