Covid-19: Don’t rush opening of schools

So far, the country has been spared the worst outcome of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left devastating impact along its trail globally.

For Uganda, the measures that the President and Ministry of Health put in place seem to be holding and if the citizenry comply as they have tried to do, the coronavirus impact might be mitigated.

While addressing the nation this week, the minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, said schools and higher institutions of learning that were closed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak are likely to open on April 27, once the outbreak is contained in the country.

President Museveni on Wednesday while updating the nation about Covid-19 said the number of confirmed cases in Uganda has risen to 53. About 3,600 samples have been tested since March 21.

Ministry of Health is hunting for about 18,000 people who travelled back to the country between March 7 and 22, to have them tested for Covid-19.

It has turned out that the spread of the virus in the country came through importation, by people travelling back to Uganda. And this is the reason President Museveni banned travel, into and out of the country.

Ordinarily, this means if the 18,000 people are not accounted for, have not been screened and are not in self-isolation or institutional quarantine, they could be potentially and quietly spreading the virus undetected, and the spiral effect would be more devastating.

And with some people still entering the country through the porous borders, it’s difficult to ascertain the level of infection.

This set of people have been at large. Under such circumstances, it’s difficult to establish, who interacted with who among the above group, during the lockdown, which makes estimating the risk very cumbersome.

It is, therefore, prudent that schools reopening delays a little longer than April 27, to cater for eventualities that might arise in the event that any of the persons referred to came into contact with Covid-19 victim unknowingly and is yet to show symptoms.

Secondly, will government test all pupils, students and teachers before they return to school to rule out any outbreak occurring in the institutions? Let’s put the safety of the 15 million learners currently at home into consideration before we allow them back into schools. This is a catch-22 situation, and it’s better to err on the side of caution, as the President put it.

