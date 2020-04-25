Covid-19: Come up with lockdown exit strategy

Our view : Austerity measures by government will be handy to stem public spending on its part, and also save money for a stimulus package that will see companies either get subsidies or tax waivers to enable them get back on their feet.

By Editor

Even before the coronavirus dust settles following the battering that has visited us, government must plan for the aftereffects of the pandemic. Economic activity has slowed, if not halted, and many businesses and companies have shut down. It was reported that more than 4,000 companies have closed shop. Some companies have laid off staff, and others have suspended operations, with some staff not earning, or put on half pay.

Uganda’s unemployment rate is already high among the youth, the reason why many of them have sourced employment outside the country. However, the same countries where our youth have sought employment are facing recession in the wake of the Covid-19 disease and are laying off staff. For instance, in the Middle East, many companies are downsizing and asking their employees to return to their countries of origin. This will compound the problem of unemployment in Uganda. So what happens after the spread of Covid-19 is contained?

The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are going to suffer the biggest brunt in the wake of this pandemic. Most business owners have taken bank loans, and they need assurance that they will still operate when the worst is over. Meanwhile, big companies have borrowed colossal sums and made huge investments, from which they hope to recoup their money. Even after the pandemic storm has ebbed, the downturn will not automatically change. So in the face of all these uncertainties, where is the government strategy to help get the country out of the doldrums? Even our nascent Uganda Airlines is grounded and will need a push after the storm is over.

What fiscal policies is government lining up to resuscitate the economy and avoid a collapse? This is the time for government to review the tax regimes and fiscal policies to match the debilitating effect of the post Covid-19 challenge. Austerity measures by government will be handy to stem public spending on its part, and also save money for a stimulus package that will see companies either get subsidies or tax waivers to enable them get back on their feet, to reabsorb labour and be able to pay taxes later, and for government to get revenue. Short of this, the economy will bleed to death.