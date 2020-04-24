Covid-19: Fight domestic violence

By Editor

Over the past few weeks, police have registered an increase in cases of domestic violence across the country.

This is partly attributed to the economic pressures exerted by the current lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus that has wreaked havoc globally.

On Wednesday, Daily Monitor reported that a 53-year-old peasant and resident of Bunakobe Village, Bufaka Parish, Bumasifwa Sub-county in Sironko District was allegedly beaten to death by his 27-year-old son over Shs6,000.

This was after the father reportedly failed to pay the money he had borrowed from his son a few days back.

This is just one of the many incidents reported across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

A mini survey by this publication across the country on Monday also indicated that some women, especially those in abusive relationships, have no escape from their abusers because of the nationwide lockdown.

Currently, many people spend most of their time at home and are less engaged in any economic activity than before.

It is, therefore, no secret that many people are undergoing stress, fatigue and depression which have prompted them to commit domestic violence and in extreme cases, murder.