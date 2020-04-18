Covid-19: MPs should rise to the occasion
Daily Monitor on Thursday published a story, “Speaker explains Shs10b to Parliament for coronavirus,” referring to an item where Parliament allocated itself Shs10b to facilitate legislators ostensibly for the Covid-19 emergencies.
The Speaker defended this decision, saying part of the Shs10b will maintain the ambulances contributed by Parliament and individual MPs, provide fuel and pay allowances for the drivers of the ambulances already released by MPs to help the Covid-19 taskforces at district level.
This action may sound pragmatic until one discovers that as a country, President Museveni constituted a Covid-19 national taskforce, as a lead agency in the fight to curb the spread of the coronavirus, meaning all activities related to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic will be under it, including regional and district taskforces.
By Parliament allocating itself money, this will create parallel organs which may lead to overlaps and collision while operationalising roles. Beyond this, this gesture from Parliament may only help to demonstrate how aloof and detached our legislators are during such a precarious situation.
The ravaging Covid-19 pandemic has brought into question how our healthcare systems stand, and has laid bare our capacity to counter new diseases that catch us unawares. The MPs’ action, therefore, risks being misconstrued by members of the public as a mere gimmick with pecuniary motives.
Additionally, this pandemic has brought untold stress to many people who in many ways would want to be cushioned against the unknown adverse effects of Covid-19, be it as a country, business or individuals, who would need a stimulus package to remain afloat.
When our parliamentarians legislate for themselves alone as it appears to be, there will be unparalleled unease among the already overburdened taxpayers. The MPs represent the people and whatever they do must represent the interests of people they represent, lest they are seen as greedy self-seeking politicians.
For whatever reason Parliament presents for allocating themselves the Shs10b, they should do it against the background that they should be exemplary and exceptional while debating matters that are as touch as the Covid-19 has come to be. There should, therefore, be a moratorium on this decision.