Covid-19: MPs should rise to the occasion

By Editor

Daily Monitor on Thursday published a story, “Speaker explains Shs10b to Parliament for coronavirus,” referring to an item where Parliament allocated itself Shs10b to facilitate legislators ostensibly for the Covid-19 emergencies.

The Speaker defended this decision, saying part of the Shs10b will maintain the ambulances contributed by Parliament and individual MPs, provide fuel and pay allowances for the drivers of the ambulances already released by MPs to help the Covid-19 taskforces at district level.

This action may sound pragmatic until one discovers that as a country, President Museveni constituted a Covid-19 national taskforce, as a lead agency in the fight to curb the spread of the coronavirus, meaning all activities related to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic will be under it, including regional and district taskforces.

By Parliament allocating itself money, this will create parallel organs which may lead to overlaps and collision while operationalising roles. Beyond this, this gesture from Parliament may only help to demonstrate how aloof and detached our legislators are during such a precarious situation.

The ravaging Covid-19 pandemic has brought into question how our healthcare systems stand, and has laid bare our capacity to counter new diseases that catch us unawares. The MPs’ action, therefore, risks being misconstrued by members of the public as a mere gimmick with pecuniary motives.

Additionally, this pandemic has brought untold stress to many people who in many ways would want to be cushioned against the unknown adverse effects of Covid-19, be it as a country, business or individuals, who would need a stimulus package to remain afloat.