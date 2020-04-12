Covid-19’s lessons on physical planning

By Editor

As the lockdown bites and more and more Ugandans stay in their homes in observance of the government’s directives, many have come to think about our sorry state of physical planning with more urgency.

Imagine someone who lives in any random Kampala suburb, say Kyebando or Kawempe or virtually any other. How easy would it be to make use of the delivery services we currently have available if, for example, one made an online order?

Most of the plots and houses in Kampala are unplanned and unmarked, and a good many were built illegally. It is difficult to say the erection of illegal structures has ceased until now.

We raise this issue today not because it is more urgent than before, but mainly because the crisis that the Covid-19 outbreak has thrust upon us has sent us into introspection and forced us to think more deeply about the way we live.

The example we used above is a light one, for it is about delivering food, but the situation could be more serious. What if, say, someone developed symptoms of Covid-19 and lived in some crowded neighbourhood where directions are difficult to pick? Locating and evacuating them would definitely be more difficult than it should be.

From the conversation that is currently going on, many now seem to take it more seriously that our government should invest more in health, to equip the facilities we have and enable our medical practitioners to serve us better.

One embarrassing statistic that keeps being thrown about is the number of Intensive Care beds we have in the country, with many accounts indicating that they are less than 100.