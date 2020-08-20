Covid shouldn’t black out other medical conditions

By Editor

As we contend with the increasing Covid-19 deaths and rising number of confirmed cases, there are also reports of other things that are going wrong with the health system in Uganda.

For instance, there are conditions of hardship which have been worsened by government measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

There have been reports of some difficulties faced by some terminally-ill patients in accessing treatment during the lockdown. But they are not the only ones. Others, especially many the elderly, suffer from non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, remained isolated during the lockdown.

For this, while the government programme for aiding the elderly is a good move, there is need to extend the aid beyond financial assistance. It should include more items such as medical assistance with deliberate efforts to ensure access to health workers and medicines, which are not easily accessible by the elderly.

The cumulative effect of the hard conditions brought about by the Covid-19 lockdown, especially on the elderly, will most likely become evident with time, but this will be after a lot of damage has been done.

In the circumstances, we need to be proactive and endeavour to check on the vulnerable people in society and ensure that measures remain in place to cushion expectant mothers, children, the elderly, and people living with disabilities among other vulnerable groups during this time.

There are key medical essentials we should not lose sight of. As we ensure the provision of personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and relay messages to ensure Ugandans adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines, we should also shore up the rest of the health service with the same vigour.

We should ensure that health facilities across the country have an adequate supply of blood for transfusion in case of emergencies and all other cases where it is needed. We should also stock health facilities with all the essential supplies .

We should also maintain the facilities needed in our neonatal units to prevent a rise in infant mortality. Amid all the other fears surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, the public needs assurance from government and other stakeholders that if they suffer from any other disease, they can go to health facilities that can effectively serve them.