Covid-19 break should change mindset in sports

Life can be hard. Very hard if you’re ill-prepared and mentally weak. But what is life without a good hustle (and perhaps flow) once in a while? The current times are nothing like it. No one anticipated this. For some, this Covid-19 pandemic started out like a joke if Donald Trump, like a sackful of other elites, is to be quoted in context.

For Uganda, a sample of what lay in store came to the fore on March 18. It was a reality check proper for the sports fraternity after the Presidential directive to stop any social gatherings; including sporting events forthwith. Two weeks into May, and now the lockdown is 40 plus days old with a lingering threat that this unwelcome break could last longer.

Jokes ought to be funny but this particular ceases to be. Scary heights do little to define the current situation with many lives claimed. But who thought that a mere flu could turn into a pandemic? This has affected Uganda’s immensely talented sports fraternity. Many football associations are in a Catch-22 situation. Earlier plans by administrators are in disarray and the athletes are looking on with little faith.

Fufa led the way by providing food rations, cricket association followed by offering timely cash hand-outs to its national players as well as food rations to a select group of people they referred to as ‘extreme vulnerable’. The rugby union then dug deep into its coffers to avail relief food to players with their France-based star player Phillip Wokorach delivering 230 masks for the top tier male and female franchises. The golfers have also done their bit with basic relief items to their the caddies.

But all those offers remain a mere drop in the ocean. They hugely pale in comparison to normal demand. The food rations don’t last days as the athletes have to share them out with their extended families. Athletes from other disciplines have turned to the media to awaken their ‘sleeping’ federation heads.

The prayer is that lessons are learned fast and ingrained into our sporting culture forever. Previously looked at as luxuries, things like contingency funding and emergency insurance policies in the annual sports budget must become the norm.

The wake-up call will never be louder. Athletes ought to save a little more and forget their daily lavish routines of spending whatever they earn in earnest. Associations and respective athlete clubs could create mandatory savings schemes.