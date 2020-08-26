Don’t leave Covid-19 fight to boda, taxi men

By Editor

News that fights have erupted between errant and compliant traders, boda boda riders and taxi operators over enforcement of guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19 pokes holes in government’s efforts to prevent spread of the pandemic.

Without doubt, it is wrong for traders and motorists not to wear helmets with windshields or masks in public. The Health ministry’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) also demand that commuters carry hand sanitisers, and should not load more passengers than government allowed.

Nonetheless, reports of fights erupting as the vigilantes sought to weed out those violating the rules on Covid-19, is pathetic. First, the noisy and riotous fights (Daily Monitor, August 25), speak of panic among the public, given the rapid increase in cases of infections, and now death.

The city traders, boda boda riders and taxi operators are right to dread another lockdown, which they fear is imminent. The previous lockdown inflicted devastating effect on them, from which some won’t recover fully.

Second, the fights imply that our city dwellers have been abandoned to figure out measures to preserve themselves against the raving disease. Worryingly, Uganda has now registered 2,426 infections with 25 deaths, with Kampala alone registering a staggering 679 cases and 20 deaths, with most attributed to violations of SOPs.

These surging numbers rightly scare transporters and traders who see no matching steps in enforcement to arrest the pandemic. They also dread going through another unbearable hardship of lockdown.

Third, by taking the law into their own hands, taxi operators and boda boda riders are only stepping up to plug a void left by our local and central government authorities in fighting the deadly viral disease.

Nevertheless, it was illegal for these city dwellers to mount illegal road blocks and arrest people. Equally, it was abdication of duty by the police to allow this anarchy to take place.

But just how could all these infringements on SOPs happen when the police have roadblocks on all routes leading into and out of city centre?

The answer lies in the dilemma that has ensnared our leaders that are now unsure how to proceed with enforcement of SOPs on Covid-19. Our leaders, including frontline fighters, can no longer use strong-arm tactics on one group and yet look the other way from own misdeeds on Covd-19.

As a quick win, our leaders need to recapture their lost moral authority in the public eye to enforce the SOPs on Covid-19. The President too, needs to stop defending his ministers captured on camera violating these self-same SOPs he passionately preaches to the wananchi.

Only then can the President’s use of tough language and directives be respected once it applies for the wananchi as well as for Opposition and his Cabinet ministers.