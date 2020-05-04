E-learning should not leave learners behind

The issue: E-learning Our view: ...interventions can be made to address these challenges to ensure no learner is left behind.

By Editor

When President Museveni ordered the closure of all schools on March 18 as one of the measures to control the spread of Covid-19, schools had not completed the first term syllabus. To ensure continuous learning, Ms Janet Museveni, the Education Minister, on April 20 announced that learners will be studying using radio and television programmes. She said the ministry would also dispatch learning materials to Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) to be distributed to students.

These approaches to learning aimed at keeping learners productive and engaged during the lockdown are good initiatives. It would, however, be useful to ensure no learner is left behind as the timetable to reopen schools has not been communicated.

Last week, Daily Monitor did a mini survey and reported that learners across the country are facing challenges. Some rural households do not have access to the learning packages because they do not have TVs, radios or phones. According to the 2017/18 National Information Technology survey, TV viewing is more widespread in urban areas.

Besides limited access to learning mediums, there are other challenges. In different sub-regions, for instance, selected teachers come to radio and television studios to give lessons. This has no doubt supplemented learning during the lockdown but there are gaps.

A district education officer told this newspaper last week that teachers are required to have learning materials but certain mediums such as radios don’t enable teachers exhaust some subjects fully. The official points out using learning materials like maps on radio. Others raised concern about how the selected teachers for the programme will be paid.

There are smaller but significant difficulties. Many rural households have no electricity connection. Though they may own radios, some cannot afford batteries because prices were hiked following the increased need. Additionally, with most shops closed, even households that can afford batteries cannot buy them.

Besides complaints about poor signals, unreliable (or lack of) electricity and poor network in some areas, learners have also complained that teachers are too fast and there is no opportunity to ask questions. These concerns are genuine and should be addressed in the interim as the country waits for guidance on when schools will reopen.