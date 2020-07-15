Executive should stop frustrating war on Covid

By Editor

The Executive has been caught unprepared and unable to react robustly against members of Cabinet caught breaking directives on the fight against the coronavirus disease. Both Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng, and junior minister for Finance in charge of Investments Evelyn Anite, were reported as offending the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In this case, an immediate and unconditional apology was the right thing to do. But minister Aceng’s attempt to evade flaming public criticisms and shift the blame to excited village women in Lira District was ill-advised. We are not saying Minister Aceng is not prone to error of judgment. This would raise her above other mortals.

In this case, her outright owning up the slip and expressing regret would have redeemed her. Such humble gestures win back more hearts than alienate them.

Contrary to ministers Aceng and Anite’s excuses, their double slides are stylemarks of campaign events.

For minister Aceng, a procession and political chants with a clearly marked political constituent; the women, are no way of distributing facemasks and demonstrating to wananchi the right way to wear facemasks!

Health minister Aceng is being put to rigorous test because she has been our shining light in the war on Covid-19. She has won the hearts of Ugandans with her humility and seeming honesty to genuinely safeguard citizens from the ravages of the coronavirus disease.

Dr Aceng, no doubt, is the standard bearer of our SOPs. She and team crafted the law that bound Ugandans to stay safe from Covid-19.

Her consistent message has been; stay home, stay safe, keep both social and physical distance, avoid crowds, and always wear a facemask in public places.

Advertisement

Indeed, Dr Aceng should have been the last to violate these vows that she and Ugandans have undertaken to adhere to during this lockdown. Sadly, all these came crushing in Aromo Sub-county, Lira District on Friday.

The lesson from here is that the political season may see all our SOPs violated with the devil-may-care attitude as was the case in Aromo Sub-county, Lira District, where Dr Aceng has announced intentions to run for political office. From here henceforth, the Executive should not make one set of rules for those in government and another for those outside.

This has already produced unintended consequences of defiance to the SOPs.

Already, these errors undermine government’s ban on boda boda riders, salon operators, arcades, bars, churches, and mosques. So will the government, reprimand its members of the Executives undercutting the SOPs?