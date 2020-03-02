Fights in sports hinder progress

The issue: Fights in sports Our view: By the time motocross recovers from the hangover of these cat fights, even their prized sponsors could have moved on. Wars are expensive and should never be engaged in where peace can be negotiated.

By Editor

Internal fights in the sports sector have got a long history. Football fought itself throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Pressure groups, the most prominent being Save Our Soccer, attracted media attention. Sad events followed including the sacking of former Uganda Cranes coach Abbas Mohammed by reportedly dropping his termination letter at the gate of Mandela Stadium Hotel.

But in between even lives were lost especially at the climax that saw SC Villa beat Akol by 22 goals.

Football sunk so low that when a deafening draw with Kenya denied Uganda a place in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations finals, a section of Ugandans went to Silver Springs Hotel to party.

The medal-winning boxing too shared the shame during 2004-2009 season. Even today, the sector is still struggling with its dark past. Now it’s the turn of motocross, where egos taller than the Rwenzoris have picked the baton, brace for the worst. Motocross is an elitist sport thriving at the mercy of rich families.

Now a section of motocross has formed MAU and want to break away from FMU to run their own affairs. But as they will likely find out, even with presumed legitimate actions including competitions, legitimacy is key.

Last week’s ceasefire meeting hit a crisis as competitors of the breakaway faction were reportedly denied licences by the international body, FIA and were ordered to seek clearance from FMU.

International sports bodies deal with federations not individuals. The meeting last week did not resolve this issue. This is cruel to the riders but rules and federations have to be respected. The standoff will hit the riders more than the administrators. The sooner they resolve their differences the better as Uganda is scheduled to host the Central Africa Motocross Championship next month and the FIM Motocross of Africa Championships in August.